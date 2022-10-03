PICTURES: Open day at St Louis School Dundalk

Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery.
Prospective students and parents were invited to St Louis Secondary school in Dundalk last Sunday for the School’s annual open day.
Families and future Louis girls were welcomed into the school for a look around the facilities and meet students, staff and members of the Board of Management.
Attendees were greeted by Ms Dolan and Ms Gilmore in the Chapel Hall for their presentation about all things St Louis.
Adrian Regan from Hilton Foods with John Sheehy Blas na hÉireann and Debra Henderson, Henderson Food Machinery, official sponsor
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.