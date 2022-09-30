Rise in number of homeless children in North East
The number of homeless children in the North East rose in August according to figures released today by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.
16 families with 38 child dependants accessed local authority managed emergency accommodation in August in the North East, which comprises Louth, Monaghan and Cavan, eight of which were single parent families. It is an increase on the 13 families with 33 child dependants recorded in July.
108 adults also accessed local authority managed emergency accommodation in the North East. This is up from 99 reported in July. Of the 108, 17 were aged 18-24; 61 aged 25-44; 24 aged 45-64 and six were aged 65 and over. 80 were Irish citizens, 18 were from EEA/UK, and four were non EEA. The EEA includes EU countries and also Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. 72 were male and 36 were female.
Nationally, 7,585 adults and 3,220 children were reported last month as accessing local authority managed emergency accommodation, giving a total of 10,805 homeless people in August.
