Plans lodged for partially completed development in north Louth
Plans have been lodged with Louth County Council, seeking planning permission for the construction of eight detached dwelling houses and waste water treatment systems all of which were partially constructed, in north Louth.
Beacon Parks Developments Ltd has applied to the local authority for planning permission for the development at Rampark, Jenkinstown, Dundalk, Co Louth. Planning permission had been granted for nine two-storey dwelling houses, individual waste water treatment systems and a new access roadway at the site in 2006 to Mr Stephen O'Connor. The development was not completed however, with Beacon Parks Developments Ltd now seeking to start development at the site.
A decision is due on the application by 23 November, with submissions due by 2 November 2022.
