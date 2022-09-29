The latest greyhound racing results from Dundalk Stadium
23.09.22
1. Trap 4 VERRATTI 21.74 Owned & trained by Keith Duffy
2. Trap 3 PAWPAW SEAN 21.97 Owned & trained by Dale Deakin & Barry Kieran
3. Trap 4 FILTHY RICH 22.03 Owned & trained by Odran McBirney
4. Trap 3 SUGAR FLAME 28.73 Owned & trained by Laurence Jones
5. Trap 5 LOSETHEATTITUDE 21.45 Owned & trained by Dale Deakin & Alan Briggs
6. Trap 6 EAGER COLM 28.82 Owned & trained by Damian McConville
7. Trap 1 CROWS ROAD 28.83 Owned & trained by Ignatius Hampsey & Daire O’Donnell
8. Trap 4 PRINCE LUCIUS 30.12 Owned & trained by B-M-S Syndicate
24.09.22
1. Trap 6 TAMS LOCH 21.57 Owned & trained by Terry Fox
2. Trap 3 TABULE BALLYMAC 28.99 Owned by Javier Jarne & trained by Willie Connolly
3. Trap 4 LETGOTHEPAINTER 29.81 Owned & trained by Garry & Bobby Sullivan
4. Trap 6 FRIDAYS ESKE 29.27 Owned & trained by Paul Whyte
5. Trap 4 WELL KEPT SECRET 21.66 Owned & trained by Jimmy Corr
6. Trap 5 BRANNOCK VILLA 21.47 Owned & trained by John McCann
7. Trap 2 PUKKA BENE 29.43 Owned by James Slevin & trained by Jamie Slevin
8. Trap 6 SPLINTERS MAGIC 29.24 Owned & trained by Aodhan Boyle & Gavin McAteer
9. Trap 4 JAMESON ACT 21.26 Owned by Martin Gleeson & trained by Willie Connolly
10. Trap 6 SHELONE KING 29.19 Owned & trained by Patrick Sheehy & Patrick Malone
