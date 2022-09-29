Search

29 Sept 2022

The latest greyhound racing results from Dundalk Stadium

Clogherhead kennel owner Michael Kelly introduced some nice newcomers at Dundalk Stadium last night

29 Sept 2022 4:00 PM

23.09.22

1.   Trap 4    VERRATTI                   21.74    Owned & trained by Keith Duffy

2.   Trap 3    PAWPAW SEAN            21.97    Owned & trained by Dale Deakin & Barry Kieran

3.   Trap 4    FILTHY RICH               22.03    Owned & trained by Odran McBirney

4.   Trap 3    SUGAR FLAME             28.73    Owned & trained by Laurence Jones

5.   Trap 5    LOSETHEATTITUDE      21.45    Owned & trained by Dale Deakin & Alan Briggs

6.   Trap 6    EAGER COLM              28.82    Owned & trained by Damian McConville

7.   Trap 1    CROWS ROAD             28.83    Owned & trained by Ignatius Hampsey & Daire O’Donnell

8.   Trap 4    PRINCE LUCIUS          30.12    Owned & trained by B-M-S Syndicate

24.09.22

1.    Trap 6    TAMS LOCH               21.57    Owned & trained by Terry Fox

2.    Trap 3    TABULE BALLYMAC     28.99    Owned by Javier Jarne & trained by Willie Connolly

3.    Trap 4    LETGOTHEPAINTER    29.81    Owned & trained by Garry & Bobby Sullivan        

4.    Trap 6    FRIDAYS ESKE          29.27    Owned & trained by Paul Whyte

5.    Trap 4    WELL KEPT SECRET   21.66    Owned & trained by Jimmy Corr

6.    Trap 5    BRANNOCK VILLA      21.47    Owned & trained by John McCann

7.    Trap 2    PUKKA BENE             29.43    Owned by James Slevin & trained by Jamie Slevin

8.    Trap 6    SPLINTERS MAGIC    29.24     Owned & trained by Aodhan Boyle & Gavin McAteer

9.    Trap 4    JAMESON ACT          21.26     Owned by Martin Gleeson & trained by Willie Connolly  

10.  Trap 6    SHELONE KING        29.19      Owned & trained by Patrick Sheehy & Patrick Malone

