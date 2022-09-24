Mannan Castle golf notes

MANNAN CASTLE



Early autumn conditions dampened some of the scoring this week, but not for Imelda Hanratty, who played some of her best golf this year, returning 37 pts to head the field by a margin of four from her nearest rivals.

Six players finished on 33 points and on the breakdown, a birdie on the 17th helped in-form Bridie Fitzmaurice into second place ahead of her playing partner Esther Durcan, who has also been playing great golf this week as well as leading the club's Intermediate team to the All Ireland Quarter Final.

Well done to everyone who played and congratulations to the winners of the magnificent Hampers kindly sponsored by Sean Moriarty Transport Dundalk https://www.facebook.com/

MoriartyTransport/

Hamper Competition sponsored by Sean Moriarty Transport 14th Sept 2022

1st Imelda Hanratty ((32) 37 pts

2nd Bridie Fitzmaurice (23) 33 pts c/b

3rd Esther Durcan (27) 33 pts c/b

Professionals Prize 10/09/22

Last weekend we had our final major of the year which was our Professional’s Kevin’s Prize.

We are blessed in our Club to have such a friendly and welcoming Pro on Kevin McGivern; he can sort out a lot of stuff with your golf swing but unfortunately, he cannot sort out the weather!!

Nevertheless, a great weekends golf was had and none more so than a popular member Phillip Cassidy who took top honours with a great 65.

Not far behind was one of Kevin’s best customers and a deserved podium for Michael Marley with a great a score of 68. Third place went to the ever-steady Patrick Hoey with a great 69.

The gross prize was once again won by Mark Lambe with a great round of 5 over in the most unpleasant rain.

Category B was taken by William Donnelly who finished up with a super 69.

The back 9 prize was won by Rory Lennon with a splendid effort of 31.

And finally, a golfer who had an excellent season so far took nearest the pin, Fionnan Cassidy.

Congratulations to all the winners and to everyone who took part. We would like to say a huge thanks to our Pro Mr Kevin McGivern for all his hard work throughout the years, it goes unnoticed at times, but Kevin it is really appreciated. We would like to encourage everyone to support Kevin in his great business which really has added value to our great club.

1st Philip Cassidy (PH – 15) – 65

2nd Michael Marley (PH – 20) – 68

3rd Patrick Hoey (PH – 12) – 69

Gross – Mark Lambe (PH – 0) – 75

Cat B – William Donnelly (PH – 9) – 68

Back 9 – Rory Lennon (PH – 18) – 31

Closest the Pin on 17 – Fionnan Cassidy

MANNAN CASTLE SENIORS



On Tuesday Patsy Hoey playing off a 9 hole handicap of 4 played exceptional golf to record 7 pars in his round.

This gave him a score of 20 points and a one shot victory over Michael Johnson. David Macguinness was third on countback from three others.



Seniors Tuesday 13th September

(9 hole handicap)

1st Patsy Hoey (4) 20pts

2nd Michael Johnson (10) 19pts

3rd David MacGuinness (10) 18pts c/b

MANNAN LADIES

Our Intermediate Cup Team were defeated in the All Ireland Quarter Final 3/2 by Adare Manor Golf Club

Thank you to the caddies, and all the members who traveled to Knightsbrook GC today to support the team today.

In the words of team captain Esther Durcan…

“The Intermediate Cup team had a fantastic run, sadly todays’ result wasn't the outcome we wished for.

On behalf of our team Thank you all