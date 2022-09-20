Search

20 Sept 2022

Tributes paid following death of boy injured in Dundalk fall two weeks ago

Tributes paid following death of boy injured in Dundalk fall two weeks ago

Calvin Gray (Photo: Dundalk FC)

Reporter:

Jason Newman

20 Sept 2022 11:00 AM

Tributes have been paid to 11 year old Calvin Gray who has died two weeks after suffering serious injuries in a fall at a premises on Clanbrassil Street.

He is believed to have fallen through a perspex roof and had been in critical condition at Temple Street Children's hospital for the past two weeks. 

Shamrocks FC were Calvin played soccer paid tribute on Facebook writing:

"It's with a heavy heart and disbelief that we have to pass on the news that our player Calvin has gained his Angel's wings he was an amazing kid a wonderful player and teammate who had the world at his feet.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this terrible time."

Redeemer Boys School. were Calvin was a 6th class pupil, also paid tribute online writing:

"The tragic death of our esteemed 6th Class pupil, Calvin Curley Gray, has shocked and saddened us all.

"Calvin was a treasured RBS pupil, whose friendly smile endeared him to everyone.

"His presence will be sorely missed by pupils and staff in the days, weeks and months that lie ahead.

"The thoughts and prayers of the entire RBS community go out to Calvin's wide circle of family and friends. Go Raibh Suaimhneas Síoraí Air.

"Codladh Sámh Calvin."

Clan na Gael GFC also paid tribute to Calvin, who played under 11 gaelic there.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media