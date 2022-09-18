PICTURES: Inside the stunning Blackrock home with breathtaking sea views

Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery.

'Innisfail' is an elegant, spacious, 5 bed, family home on a mature, elevated site with stunning sea views and oozing with possibilities to create your dream home in a dream location.

A mere stroll will take you to the village which strikes a lovely atmosphere with its promenade, sandy beach and an array of fabulous restaurants, shops, chic cafes & sporting activities.

'Innisfail' is an inviting home filled with wonderful natural light offering versatile accommodation comprising, a welcoming entrance hall, large elegant living room with a feature fireplace and dual aspect, having a large picture window to the front benefitting from fabulous sea views and a window to the back overlooking the garden.

A kitchen and breakfast room, formal dining room with patio doors leading to a delightful back garden, study, utility room and a guest w.c. completes the ground floor living space.

Going upstairs with the original, unique cast iron bannisters to the 1st floor, there are 5 good sized bedrooms, one of which is currently in use as a sunroom, creating a lovely little retreat away from the everyday hustle & bustle to savour the breathtaking sea view across the Bay by day and the twinkling of lights by night.

Oil fired central heating, double glazed windows. Detached garage.

Garden to front with driveway and ample off street parking. Enclosed private garden to the back with patio area.

A large house of this calibre in the heart of the bustling seaside village of Blackrock is a terrific find in unquestionably one of the most sought after locations in the North East.

