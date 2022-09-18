Search

18 Sept 2022

PICTURES: Inside the stunning Blackrock home with breathtaking sea views

Reporter:

Jason Newman

18 Sept 2022 9:00 PM

Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery.

'Innisfail' is an elegant, spacious, 5 bed, family home on a mature, elevated site with stunning sea views and oozing with possibilities to create your dream home in a dream location.

A mere stroll will take you to the village which strikes a lovely atmosphere with its promenade, sandy beach and an array of fabulous restaurants, shops, chic cafes & sporting activities.

'Innisfail' is an inviting home filled with wonderful natural light offering versatile accommodation comprising, a welcoming entrance hall, large elegant living room with a feature fireplace and dual aspect, having a large picture window to the front benefitting from fabulous sea views and a window to the back overlooking the garden.

A kitchen and breakfast room, formal dining room with patio doors leading to a delightful back garden, study, utility room and a guest w.c. completes the ground floor living space.

Going upstairs with the original, unique cast iron bannisters to the 1st floor, there are 5 good sized bedrooms, one of which is currently in use as a sunroom, creating a lovely little retreat away from the everyday hustle & bustle to savour the breathtaking sea view across the Bay by day and the twinkling of lights by night.

Oil fired central heating, double glazed windows. Detached garage.

Garden to front with driveway and ample off street parking. Enclosed private garden to the back with patio area.

A large house of this calibre in the heart of the bustling seaside village of Blackrock is a terrific find in unquestionably one of the most sought after locations in the North East.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media