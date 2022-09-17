Competitive Mountain Bike Racing returns to Cooley Peninsula

Following a three-year Covid enforced break, mountain bikers once again returned to the Cooley Peninsula for The Cooley Thriller Cross Country Mountain Bike Marathon Race earlier this month.

The event, the only one of its kind in Ireland, was hosted by the local Cuchulainn Club and was very well supported with over 250 competitors travelling from all over the country to take part.

Carlingford was blessed with perfect weather on the day and the main race, which was 50km long, followed a route which took competitors on a complete traverse of the Cooley Mountains.

Despite being very demanding, the route was well received by the participants, the good weather showcasing the outstanding scenery.

In the main event it was the current Cross Country Elite National Champion Christopher McGlinchey (Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus) who took a convincing win in a time of 2 hrs 46 mins.

Second place was Irish international rider Darnell Moore (Team Caldwell Cycles), with Gareth McKee (Cycleology Racing Team) completing the podium. Cuchulainn rider PJ Hynes was very impressive, finishing in 6th position.

Not far behind was another club man Ray O’Shaughnessy in 9th. Also, Jason Malone just made it into the top 10% of the field, finishing in 24th.

First Woman home was Niamh McKiverigan (Scott Bright Motor Group), completing the route in an impressive 4hrs 5 mins. The e-bike support race was won by local man Sean Kelly.

In the Short course race, Fionn Crinion took the victory from Faith Robinson with Colm Keane in third. Top local in the short race was Michael Martin in 4th followed by under 16 rider Rhiannon Dolan in a very impressive 5th, in what was her first ever Mountain Bike race.