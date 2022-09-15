Deaths in Louth - Thursday 15 September 2022

The death has occurred of Aiden SHERIDAN Rathbrist, Tallanstown, Louth, A91 RC65
Aiden Sheridan, Rathbrist, Tallanstown, Co, Louth. Unexpectedly in Spain 7th September 2022. Aiden is survived by his devoted wife Deirdre née Callan, adoring children Caoimhe, Céin and Ciaráin, brothers Gerard, Martin and Enda, sisters Imelda and Pauline, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Reposing at his home A91 RC65 from 12noon until 8pm on Saturday. HOUSE PRIVATE AT ALL OTHER TIMES.
Removal on Sunday afternoon to St. Peter and Paul's Church, Tallanstown arriving for Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in St. Oliver Plunkett Cemetery, Tallanstown.
May He Rest In Peace
The death has occurred of Stewart Roberts Drogheda, Louth
Stewart Roberts, Patrick Street, Drogheda and formerly of North Wales, 12th September 2022. Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Stewart, dad to Delyth, Michelle and Joanne. Sadly missed by his daughters, family and close friends Ann and J.R.
Reposing in Townley Funeral Home, Crosslanes, on Thursday, 22nd September, from 11am to 12.30pm. Leaving at 1pm to Dardistown Crematorium for 2pm.
May He Rest In Peace
The death has occurred of Mary McDonald (née McArdle) Drogheda Road, Ardee, Louth, A92 X344
Mary McDonald (née McArdle), Drogheda Road, Ardee, Co. Louth. September 14th, 2022. Following a short illness at St. Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin.
Mary is predeceased by her sister Sheila. She will be deeply missed by her heartbroken family, husband Turlough, daughter Aoife and son James, her sister Breda, her brothers Anthony, Joseph and Sean, sisters-in-law Eleanor, Triona, Marie, Adrienne, Ursula, Sinead and Maria, brothers-in-law Micheal, Brendan and Joe, her nephews, nieces, extended family, good neighbours and friends.
Mary will repose at her home (Eircode A92 X344) on Friday (16th) from 4pm to 8pm. House Private on Saturday Morning Please. Removal on Saturday (17th) leaving her home at 9:40am walking to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for 10am Funeral Mass, after Mass Mary's funeral cortége will walk back to her residence on route to Ballapousta Cemetery for burial.
May Mary Rest in Peace
John MItchels Gareth Kane on the attack in the DKIT Junior football game vs Dowdallshill in Clan Na Gael Park. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Both Shamrocks and Rampart Celtic had impressive semi-final wins to book their place in Saturday's final at Casey Field. (Pic Credit: Dundalk & District League Facebook)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.