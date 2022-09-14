Search

14 Sept 2022

Geraldines Club Notes: Mixed fortunes for Men's and Ladies' teams

Lucky players bag almost €30,000 in Louth GAA lottery wins

Our Men’s Senior team play St Fechins in the championship quarter final on Sunday evening in Stabannon, throw in at 7 pm.

Our Ladies team saw their great run in the championship ended by St Fechins on Sunday morning, when they were beaten by a single point after extra time in the championship quarter final.

The Gers Mighty Marquee runs for 4 nights from 6th – 9th October. Don’t miss out on what promises to be a great weekend. Further details and ticket information to be released soon.

There is lots of activity within our juvenile section as championships are well underway, so make sure to check out our social media pages for details of training and matches. You can keep up to date with all club activity on our social media platforms and on ClubZap. 

The Lotto stands at €11,000.00; please check our social media for details of the ways in which you can take part.  We thank everyone who supports our club lotto; funds raised are essential to the running of our facilities for the entire parish to enjoy. Remember that you have got to be in it to win it!

For Twitter please follow us on https://twitter.com/GeraldinesGFC

For Facebook please check out https://www.facebook.com/GeraldinesGFC/

For Instagram  you can find us at https://www.instagram.com/geraldinesgfc1904/

Our website is http://www.geraldinesgfc.com/

