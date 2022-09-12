Gardai charge a man following Dundalk assault

Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s following an incident of assault in Glenmore Park, Dundalk, at approximately 4pm, Saturday 10th September.
The male was later charged and was due to appear before Carrickmacross District Court this morning, Monday 12th September.
