Mannan Castle Golf Notes: Play in Pink event raises funds for cancer charity

MANNAN CASTLE MEN

Thursday Friday Open 25th August 2022: Noel Marry (PH 32) 38pts, Daire Martin (PH 10) 37pts, Michael Hanratty (PH 34) 36pts.

Weekend V-Par 27th August 2022: Oran Martin (PH 13) +5, Seamus Bellew (PH 21) +4, Jimmy McCahey (PH 17) +3.

MANNAN CASTLE SENIORS

The Seniors gathered to remember the late Jimmy Courtney. Jimmy was an Honorary Founding Member of Mannan Castle and a stalwart of the Senior’s club.

A 9-hole competition was held in his honour with a meal and plenty of craic afterwards. He would have been delighted with the condition of the course, as he devoted an enormous amount of time and energy to it over the years.

A large turnout of players had a very competitive round with the top three places decided on countback after finishing level on 20 points. Peter Marquis was in first place for the second time this year despite the efforts of Joe Mullen in second and Oliver Fox in third.

Jimmy Courtney Memorial Result Tuesday 30th August (9-hole handicap): 1st Peter Marquis (12) 20pts c/b, 2nd Joe Mullen (10) 20pts c/b, 3rd Oliver Fox (5) 20pts.

MANNAN CASTLE LADIES

A birdie on the opening hole is a great way to start any round and Angela McBride added three pars in a steady showing over the eighteen holes to reach the magic 40-point mark and sit in first place in Professional Kevin McGivern’s Prize to the Ladies.

Louise Hanratty has been playing awesome golf all year and is no stranger to the business end of the weekly leader board. Playing off 6, eleven pars and a birdie on the fourth, helped amass 36 points to take second place.

A further point behind, Madeleine Devine carded six pars, three on each nine, for a total of 35 points to take the third spot.

18 Hole Stableford Professional's Prize to Ladies 31st Aug 2022: 1st Angela McBride (28) 40 pts, 2nd Louise Hanratty (6) 36 pts, 3rd Madeleine Devine (15) 35 pts.

Many thanks to our Pro Kevin McGivern for sponsoring this week's competition, and thanks too for the hydration and sugar fixes before we played, a lovely gesture and much appreciated by all who played.

Check out the Pro Shop for a full range of golfing supplies and support to help you get the most from your game. Remember the Pro Shop is also good for gift ideas for golfing family, friends, and colleagues.

Inter Club Action

Mannan Ladies continued a remarkable run of success representing the club with terrific performances in various interclub competitions.

Angela Gartlan emerged from the Ulster qualifiers at Lisburn GC to make it through to the Bronze Medal National Final to be held in Headford GC in October.

Then later that that same week, Mary MacNamee and Angela Gartlan finished an outstanding third out of forty-four teams in the Nellie Garrett Foursomes Ulster Final at Knock Golf Club, Belfast.

Golf Classic

Don't miss the Mannan Castle Golf Club Classic, which will be held this year from Sept 16-18. There are some amazing prizes on offer to winners, as well as Nearest to the Pin and Ladies Competitions.

The prizes sponsored by Grant Thronton and Dynamite Fireworks Culloville and spectacular, with each member of the eventual victor’s team receiving a €200 voucher for Slieve Russell.

Second place is a €150 for each golfer, while the third-placed team each receive a €100 voucher for The Courthouse Restaurant. Further down the rankings, those finishing 4/5th get Vouchers for either Beaverstown or Concra Wood Golf Club.

Book your tee times now to avoid disappointment. Visitors can book through Kevin in the pro shop (042) 966 3308.

Play in Pink

We were delighted to present the proceeds of our Scramble in Pink Day to Carrick Cancer, Captain Micheal O'Rourke's Captains Day Charity, with a cheque in the amount of €1,610 handed over to the charity. Our Pink Day Golf Scramble was sponsored by Specsavers.

One of our members Cliff Clinton and his wife Annemarie, presented the cheque on behalf of Sean and Rory Flynn from the Breffni Group.