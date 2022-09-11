Search

11 Sept 2022

Primary Schools in Louth are asked to ‘Root for Nature’ and plant a tree

2,000 free native holly tree saplings available for primary schools to plant

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

11 Sept 2022 9:00 PM

The Tree Council of Ireland, supported by SPAR, is encouraging primary school children across the country to take the pledge and plant a tree on SPAR National Tree Day, Thursday 6 October 2022. This year’s campaign theme “Root for Nature” encourages children, parents and teachers to connect directly with nature by planting one of the 2,000 FREE Native Irish Holly tree saplings available on www.treeday.ie.

“This year’s “Root for Nature” theme calls on children to get involved in helping the environment while also teaching them about the complex root system under the tree” commented  Eanna Ní Lamhna, President of the Tree Council of Ireland. “Intertwined with the roots of the tree is a fascinating microscopic network of fungus known as “The Woodwide Web” that allows trees to communicate and connect to other trees, plants and animals.”

Commenting on the initiative, SPAR Sales Director Colin Donnelly said, “SPAR is very proud to support this initiative and encourage everyone to let their green fingers come to the fore. We have a natural connection through our iconic fir tree and tagline, ‘Under the tree at SPAR’ and are delighted to be associated with this terrific campaign.”

As part of this year’s campaign, SPAR and the Tree Council have teamed up with award-winning children’s illustrator Fatti Burke to create the SPAR National Tree Day Colouring Competition. Children can pick up the colouring sheets in SPAR stores nationwide from September. Colouring resources for schools are also available on www.treeday.ie.

To claim a FREE Native Irish Holly tree and to find out more about this year’s SPAR National Tree Day and the Colouring Competition visit www.treeday.ie.

