Search

09 Sept 2022

Louth County Council celebrates Culture Night 2022

Free events across the county for ‘One Night for All’

Louth County Council celebrates Culture Night 2022

Storytelling with Niall de Búrca in Dundalk Library

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

09 Sept 2022 2:00 PM

Louth County Council is preparing to celebrate the Culture Night 2022 with a series of free events across the county on Friday 23rd September, from 4pm till late.

Now in its 17th edition, this year’s theme for Culture Night is ‘One Night for All’, and the Council is offering a range of events for every one of all ages to enjoy.  All events are free, but some will require booking in advance due to limited numbers available. Run by the Arts Council of Ireland, Culture Night is a national event, celebrating culture, creativity and the arts nationwide. Last year, over 1.1 million people engaged with Culture Night. 

Moya Hodgers, Arts Officer at Louth County Council, said: “Louth County Council is delighted to have a jam-packed programme of events planned for Friday 23rd September. We would encourage all to come along and with the wide variety of free arts and culture events being showcased the night – there is something for everyone!” 

Across Dundalk and Drogheda, 12 venues will be participating in the night. Events taking place in Dundalk include, Lego Building workshops in the County Museum, Chinese Lantern making in An Táin Arts Centre, talks from family members of the escapees of Dundalk Gaol in 1922 and storytelling with Niall de Búrca in Dundalk Library.

In Drogheda, there will be walking tours of the DRAWDA murals, live music and film in Droichead Arts Centre, a multicultural event by Hands4Unity and Millmount Craft Quarter and Borrowed Ground Artist Studios will be open for visitors to chat to the artists. 

For more information, visit: www.culturenight.ie/louth/

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media