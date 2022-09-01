The latest fixtures and results from the Dundalk Schoolboys League

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS
U17 League: Bellurgan Utd 1 Glenmuir Utd 0; Rock Celtic 0 Termonfeckin Celtic 5
U16 Muirhevnamor Eamon Mulvenna Cup: Quay Celtic 2 Bay Utd 6; Rock Celtic 6 Ardee Celtic 1
U15 Gerry Gover Cup: Shamrocks 2 Dromin Juveniles 2 (Dromin win on penalties); Rockville 1 Dromin Juveniles 4; Bay Utd 1 Rock Celtic 1 (Bay win on penalties)
U15 Premier: Bellurgan Utd 5 Termonfeckin Celtic 0
U15 Division 1: Woodview Celtic 3 Quay Olympic 1
U14 Cup Semi-Finals: Ardee Utd 2 Ardee Celtic 2 (Ardee Celtic win on penalties); Rock Celtic 6 Shamrocks 3
U14 Premier: Quay Celtic 5 Dromin Juveniles 1; Ardee Celtic 0 Ardee Utd 5; Woodview Celtic 1 Rock Celtic 1
U14 Division 1: Shamrocks 1 Glenmuir Utd 2; Bellurgan Celtic 3 Muirhevnamor 4; Bay Utd 0 Quay Olympic 2
U13 League Cup Final: Quay Celtic 2 Shamrocks 1
U13 Shield Final: Ardee Celtic 1 Walshestown 0
U13 Plate Final: St Dominic's 1 Bay Celtic 2
U13 Cup Semi-Final: Rock Celtic 1 Quay Celtic 0
U13 Cup: Muirhevnamor 1 Shamrocks 5
U12 League Cup Final: Woodview Celtic 0 Rock Celtic 4
U12 Shield Final: Shamrocks Utd 1 Quay Celtic 4
U12 Plate Final: Bellurgan Athletic 1 Blayney Academy White 4
U12 Cup: Woodview Celtic Blue 0 Glenmuir Utd 0 (Woodview win on penalties); Rock Celtic 2 Shamrocks Celtic 3; Shamrocks Utd 2 Muirhevnamor 4; Bellurgan Celtic 0 Redeemer Celtic 6
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES
Saturday 3rd September
U11 Walruses: Bellurgan Blades v Ardee Celtic, Red Flynn Park 9.45 AM; Redeemer Celtic v Quay Celtic, Gorman Park 9.45 AM
U11 Seals: Rock Celtic White v Dromin Juveniles, Sandy Lane 9.45 AM; Woodview Celtic v Shamrocks, Muirhevnamor AWP 9.45 AM
U11 Otters: Bay Utd v Ardee Celtic, Blue Rock Road 9.45 AM; Rock Celtic Red v Glenmuir Utd, Sandy Lane 11.00AM
U11 Orcas: Rock Celtic Stripes v Walshestown, Sandy Lane 12.00PM
U11 Dolphins: Bellurgan Cubs v Muirhevnamor, Flynn Park 12.00PM; Quay Olympic v St Dominic's, Clancy Park 9.45 AM
U13 Premier: Shamrocks v Walshestown, Fatima 12.30PM; Redeemer Celtic v Quay Celtic, Gorman Park 11.00AM
U13 Division 1: Rockville v Ardee Celtic, Sandy Lane 1.00PM; Bellurgan Utd v Dromin Juveniles, Flynn Park 1.00PM; Bay Celtic v Glenmuir Utd, Rock Road 11.00AM; St Dominic's v Muirhevnamor, Friary Field 11.00AM
U15 Plate Final: Quay Olympic v Rockville, Bellew Park 10.45AM
U15 Shield Final: Woodview Celtic v Dromin Juv, Bellew Park 1.15PM
U15 League Cup Final: Bellurgan Utd v Termonfeckin Celtic, Bellew Park 3.45PM
U17 Barry Griffin Jr Cup: Shamrocks v Carrick Rovers, Fatima 2.15PM
U17 League: Glenmuir Utd v Bellurgan Utd, Glenmuir Park 2.30PM; Square Utd v Rock Celtic, Monastery School 12.00PM
Sunday 4 September
U12 Premier: Bellurgan Utd v Woodview Celtic, Blue Flynn Park 9.45AM; Glenmuir Utd v Redeemer Celtic, Glenmuir Park 9.45AM; Ardee Celtic v Woodview Celtic, Town Parks 9.45AM; Quay Celtic v Shamrocks Celtic, Clancy Park 9.45AM
U12 Division 1:Dromin Utd Blue v Walshestown, Dromin 11.00AM; Woodview Celtic White v Bay Utd, Muirhevnamor AWP 9.45AM; Rock Celtic v Ardee Utd, Sandy Lane 9.45AM
U12 Division 2: Glenmuir Celtic v Bay Celtic, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM; Rockville v Ardee Rovers, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Quay Olympic v Shamrocks Utd
U14 Plate Final: Bellurgan Utd v Woodview Celtic, Bellew Park 10.45AM
U14 Shield Final: Quay Celtic v Glenmuir Utd, Bellew Park 1.15PM
U14 League Cup Final: Shamrocks v Ardee Utd, Bellew Park 3.45PM
U14 Cup Final: Rock Celtic v Ardee Celtic, Bellew Park 6.15pm
U16 Muirhevnamor Eamon Mulvenna Cup: St Dominic's v Termonfeckin Celtic/Bellurgan Utd, Friary Field 2.15PM
U16 Premier: Shamrocks v Woodview Celtic, Fatima 2.15PM; Rock Celtic v Termonfeckin Celtic; Glenmuir Utd v Bay Utd, Glenmuir Park 12.30PM; Bellurgan Utd v Dromin Juveniles 2.30PM
U16 Division 1: Ardee Utd v St Dominic's, 12.30PM; Ardee Celtic v Quay Celtic, Town Parks 11.00AM; Bellurgan Celtic v Redeemer Celtic, Flynn Park 12.30PM
Tuesday 6 September
U13 Division 1: Quay Olympic v Dromin Juveniles, Clancy Park 6.45PM
U16 Muirhevnamor Eamon Mulvenna Cup Semi-Finals: St Dominic's/TFC/Bellurgan Utd v Bay Utd, 6.30PM; Rock Celtic v Redeemer Celtic/Shamrocks, Venue TBC 6.30PM
Wednesday 7 September
U12 Cup Semi-Finals: Redeemer Celtic v Woodview Celtic Blue, Gorman Park 6.30PM; Muirhevnamor v Shamrocks Celtic, Muirhevnamor AWP 6.30PM
Glyde Ranger's Niall Sharkey grabbed two points in his side's comfortable win over Dowdallshill. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.