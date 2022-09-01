Search

01 Sept 2022

The latest fixtures and results from the Dundalk Schoolboys League

Dundalk Schoolboys' League to hold EGM to vote on potential return to winter season

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS            

U17 League: Bellurgan Utd 1 Glenmuir Utd 0; Rock Celtic 0 Termonfeckin Celtic 5

U16 Muirhevnamor Eamon Mulvenna Cup: Quay Celtic 2 Bay Utd 6; Rock Celtic 6 Ardee Celtic 1

U15 Gerry Gover Cup: Shamrocks 2 Dromin Juveniles 2 (Dromin win on penalties); Rockville 1 Dromin Juveniles 4; Bay Utd 1 Rock Celtic 1 (Bay win on penalties)           

U15 Premier: Bellurgan Utd 5 Termonfeckin Celtic 0         

U15 Division 1: Woodview Celtic 3 Quay Olympic 1         

U14 Cup Semi-Finals: Ardee Utd 2 Ardee Celtic 2 (Ardee Celtic win on penalties); Rock Celtic 6 Shamrocks 3  

U14 Premier: Quay Celtic 5 Dromin Juveniles 1; Ardee Celtic 0 Ardee Utd 5; Woodview Celtic 1 Rock Celtic 1       

U14 Division 1: Shamrocks 1 Glenmuir Utd 2; Bellurgan Celtic 3 Muirhevnamor 4; Bay Utd 0 Quay Olympic 2         

U13 League Cup Final: Quay Celtic 2 Shamrocks 1

U13 Shield Final: Ardee Celtic 1 Walshestown 0     

U13 Plate Final: St Dominic's 1 Bay Celtic 2

U13 Cup Semi-Final: Rock Celtic 1 Quay Celtic 0 

U13 Cup: Muirhevnamor 1 Shamrocks 5    

U12 League Cup Final: Woodview Celtic 0 Rock Celtic 4   

U12 Shield Final: Shamrocks Utd 1 Quay Celtic 4   

U12 Plate Final: Bellurgan Athletic 1 Blayney Academy White 4     

U12 Cup: Woodview Celtic Blue 0 Glenmuir Utd 0 (Woodview win on penalties); Rock Celtic 2 Shamrocks Celtic 3; Shamrocks Utd 2 Muirhevnamor 4; Bellurgan Celtic 0 Redeemer Celtic 6

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES    

Saturday 3rd September

U11 Walruses: Bellurgan Blades v Ardee Celtic, Red Flynn Park 9.45 AM; Redeemer Celtic v Quay Celtic, Gorman Park 9.45 AM

U11 Seals: Rock Celtic White v Dromin Juveniles, Sandy Lane 9.45 AM; Woodview Celtic v Shamrocks, Muirhevnamor AWP 9.45 AM

U11 Otters: Bay Utd v Ardee Celtic, Blue Rock Road 9.45 AM; Rock Celtic Red v Glenmuir Utd, Sandy Lane 11.00AM

U11 Orcas: Rock Celtic Stripes v Walshestown, Sandy Lane 12.00PM

U11 Dolphins: Bellurgan Cubs v Muirhevnamor, Flynn Park 12.00PM; Quay Olympic v St Dominic's, Clancy Park 9.45 AM

U13 Premier: Shamrocks v Walshestown, Fatima 12.30PM; Redeemer Celtic v Quay Celtic, Gorman Park 11.00AM

U13 Division 1: Rockville v Ardee Celtic, Sandy Lane 1.00PM; Bellurgan Utd v Dromin Juveniles, Flynn Park 1.00PM; Bay Celtic v Glenmuir Utd, Rock Road 11.00AM; St Dominic's v Muirhevnamor, Friary Field 11.00AM

U15 Plate Final: Quay Olympic v Rockville, Bellew Park 10.45AM

U15 Shield Final: Woodview Celtic v Dromin Juv, Bellew Park 1.15PM

U15 League Cup Final: Bellurgan Utd v Termonfeckin Celtic, Bellew Park 3.45PM

U17 Barry Griffin Jr Cup: Shamrocks v Carrick Rovers, Fatima 2.15PM

U17 League: Glenmuir Utd v Bellurgan Utd, Glenmuir Park 2.30PM; Square Utd v Rock Celtic, Monastery School 12.00PM

Sunday 4 September

U12 Premier: Bellurgan Utd v Woodview Celtic, Blue Flynn Park 9.45AM; Glenmuir Utd v Redeemer Celtic, Glenmuir Park 9.45AM; Ardee Celtic v Woodview Celtic, Town Parks 9.45AM; Quay Celtic v Shamrocks Celtic, Clancy Park 9.45AM

U12 Division 1:Dromin Utd Blue v Walshestown, Dromin 11.00AM; Woodview Celtic White v Bay Utd, Muirhevnamor AWP 9.45AM; Rock Celtic v Ardee Utd, Sandy Lane 9.45AM

U12 Division 2: Glenmuir Celtic v Bay Celtic, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM; Rockville v Ardee Rovers, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Quay Olympic v Shamrocks Utd

U14 Plate Final: Bellurgan Utd v Woodview Celtic, Bellew Park 10.45AM

U14 Shield Final: Quay Celtic v Glenmuir Utd, Bellew Park 1.15PM

U14 League Cup Final: Shamrocks v Ardee Utd, Bellew Park 3.45PM

U14 Cup Final: Rock Celtic v Ardee Celtic, Bellew Park 6.15pm

U16 Muirhevnamor Eamon Mulvenna Cup: St Dominic's v Termonfeckin Celtic/Bellurgan Utd, Friary Field 2.15PM

U16 Premier: Shamrocks v Woodview Celtic, Fatima 2.15PM; Rock Celtic v Termonfeckin Celtic; Glenmuir Utd v Bay Utd, Glenmuir Park 12.30PM; Bellurgan Utd v Dromin Juveniles 2.30PM

U16 Division 1: Ardee Utd v St Dominic's, 12.30PM; Ardee Celtic v Quay Celtic, Town Parks 11.00AM; Bellurgan Celtic v Redeemer Celtic, Flynn Park 12.30PM

Tuesday 6 September

U13 Division 1: Quay Olympic v Dromin Juveniles, Clancy Park 6.45PM

U16 Muirhevnamor Eamon Mulvenna Cup Semi-Finals: St Dominic's/TFC/Bellurgan Utd v Bay Utd, 6.30PM; Rock Celtic v Redeemer Celtic/Shamrocks, Venue TBC 6.30PM

Wednesday 7 September

U12 Cup Semi-Finals: Redeemer Celtic v Woodview Celtic Blue, Gorman Park 6.30PM; Muirhevnamor v Shamrocks Celtic, Muirhevnamor AWP 6.30PM           

