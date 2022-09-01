PHOTOS: Party night in the Lisdoo in Dundalk

Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery
Conor Moran celebrated his 30th birthday in The Lisdoo Bar & Restaurant in Dundalk recently and Dundalk Democrat photographer Arthur Kinahan was there to capture the great night.
Louth County Council Chief Executive Joan Martin and Muirhevnamór Community Council Director Jim O’Neill
Ciaran Downey grabbed two vital goals as the Newtown Blues defeated St Mochtas. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.