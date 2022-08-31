Search

31 Aug 2022

The Latest results from Ardee Golf Club

Ardee Golf Club looking for Assistant Green Keeper to join team

Ardee Golf Club

Reporter:

reporter

31 Aug 2022 11:53 AM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Saturday 27th August 29, 18 hole stroke sponsored by AGC

1st       Derek Martin     41

2nd      Brian Keenan    40

3rd       Tony McDonald  39

Gross    Robert Mchugh  32

Ladies 24th August 18 hole stableford sponsored by M.A. Whately

1st        Anne Hickey       42

2nd       Linda Shannon    41

3rd        Joyce Conlon      40

Gross    Sharon McQuaid  26

9 hole    Celia Tully          19

Dundalk slip to third place following defeat on the road to Sligo Rovers

Louth Championship: Late rally sees Naomh Mairtin defeat St Fechins

Sunday 28th August 18 hole Strokeplay

Sponsored by: Hon Sec David Robinson

1st        Fergus Gough     63

2nd       Ben Meade         65

3rd       Donal Grimes      65

Gross    Alan McAuley      71

Junior   Cillian Brennan   54

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media