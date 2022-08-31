The Latest results from Ardee Golf Club

Ardee Golf Club
Saturday 27th August 29, 18 hole stroke sponsored by AGC
1st Derek Martin 41
2nd Brian Keenan 40
3rd Tony McDonald 39
Gross Robert Mchugh 32
Ladies 24th August 18 hole stableford sponsored by M.A. Whately
1st Anne Hickey 42
2nd Linda Shannon 41
3rd Joyce Conlon 40
Gross Sharon McQuaid 26
9 hole Celia Tully 19
Sunday 28th August 18 hole Strokeplay
Sponsored by: Hon Sec David Robinson
1st Fergus Gough 63
2nd Ben Meade 65
3rd Donal Grimes 65
Gross Alan McAuley 71
Junior Cillian Brennan 54
