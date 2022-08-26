Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 26 August 2022
The death has occurred of Kevin O'Shaughnessy of Millgrange, Greenore, and formerly Sportsmanshall, Dundalk, Co Louth
Unexpectedly, at home. Beloved husband of Caroline and dear dad of Seán Paul. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, son, mother Rosaleen, sister Mary, brothers Pat, Brendan, Gabriel, Brian and Ciaran and a wide circle of family and friends. Predeceased by his father Seán and brother Seán.
House strictly private. Please respect the family’s wish that the family home remains private at this time. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521. Funeral arrangements later.
May he rest in peace
