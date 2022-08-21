Louth Fine Gael to screen Michael Collins film

Louth Fine Gael has teamed up with Omniplex Cinema Group to host Neil Jordan’s biopic ‘Michael Collins’, to mark the 100th anniversary of the death of General Michael Collins.
The special screening takes place on Tuesday 6th of September at 7pm, in both Omniplex D’LUXX Cinema Drogheda and Omniplex Cinema Dundalk.
17 other Omniplex Cinemas across the country will show the movie at the same time.
It’s 26 years since the release of ‘Michael Collins’ the movie, so for some people this will be the first time they will have a chance to see it on the big screen.
Tickets are available from Monday, 22nd August, for €6 through the Eventbrite link Special Screening of "Michael Collins" | Eventbrite (or search “special screening of Michael Collins” on Eventbrite).
Please note that tickets will not be available from Omniplex.
