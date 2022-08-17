Ardee Golf Notes: High scoring aplenty as club hosts top class competitions

Ardee Golf Club
Saturday 13th August, Open Fourball (Sponsored by Ardee Golf Club)
1st Luke Mc Donald & Liam Callan 47 pts (ob9)
2nd Oliver Cudden & Joseph Heavey 47 pts
3rd Brian Keenan & Diarmuid Durnin 45 pts
Sunday 14th August, 18 Hole Strokeplay (Sponsored by Mr President Paudie Kelly)
1st Louis Taaffe 66 (ob9)
2nd Paddy McGuinness 66
3rd Philip Ward 67
Gross Alan McAuley 75
ARDEE LADIES
Wednesday 10th August, 18 Holes Stableford (Sponsored by Marathon Travel)
1st Susan Corcoran 44 pts
2nd Aoife Caffrey 42 pts
Gross Karen Forrester 30 pts
3rd Patricia Smyth 41 (ob9) pts
9 Hole Alice Hennessy 17 pts
