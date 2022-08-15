Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 15 July 2022

The death has occurred of Mary Fretwell (née Long) of Castle Hill, Carlingford, Louth

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Benny, parents Elizabeth and John Long (Longs Pub Grange), sisters Jenny Stapleton, Kathleen Donnelly, brothers George, Gussie, Blaise Long and their deceased family members. Very deeply regretted by her loving family daughters Anne Marie, Siobhán, Fiona, Eilish, Marie and Roisin, sons Noel, Padraic, Michéal, Liam and George, adored grandchildren and cherished great grandchildren, sisters Barbara Clarke, Teresa Carroll, sister-in-law Dolly Long, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her late residence on Monday 15 August from 12 noon. Removal on Tuesday morning (walking) to St Michael’s Church Carlingford arriving for 11 o’clock funeral mass. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning. Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Birches Centre, Dundalk (donation box at family home and church). Enquiries to Rice Funeral Directors, Carlingford, 042 9373143.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Feargal Loy late of Doylesfort Road, Dundalk, Louth / Mullaghbawn, Armagh

Peacefully, surrounded by his family, in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Daisy Hill Hospital, Newry. Loving husband and best friend of Teresa and adored father of Jenny & Alex. Predeceased by his mother Alice. Feargal will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, children, father Gabriel, brother Niall, sister-in-law Siobhain, godson James, aunts, uncles, friends & colleagues at The Cross Group, extended family, neighbours and by all who knew and loved him.

House strictly private at all times. There will a gathering of family and friends at Dixons Funeral Home, Maxwell Row, Bridge Street, Dundalk, on Tuesday evening between 6 o’clock and 9 o’clock. Funeral Mass to celebrate Feargal’s life will take place on Wednesday at 11 o'clock in St. Joseph’s Redemptorist Church, Dundalk, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Dowdalshill. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E. Kehoe, Dixons Funeral Home 042 9334240.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Freddie Robinson of Aisling Park, Cox's Demesne, Dundalk, Louth

On Saturday 13 August 2022, peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Beloved husband of Ita (née McConnon) and loving dad of Loraine, Gary, Lisa, Emma, Keith, Darren and Sarah. Predeceased by his parents Jimmy and Rita. Freddie will be sadly missed with love by his wife, sons, daughters, brothers Padráig, Jas, Kevin, Tory, Christy, Martin, Enda and Brian, sisters Sandra, Margaret, Marie, Angela, Sindy, Jackie and Trina, sons in-law, daughters in-law, his adored grandchildren Aoife, Adam, Ryan, Lee, Chloe, Evan, Darren, Chelsea-Rose, Michael, Macie, Rosaleen, Ella and Robert- Freddie. brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 12 noon on Monday. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am proceeding on foot to the entrance of Aisling Park then driving to The Church of The Holy Redeemer, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Pat Shevlin of Aughrim Beg, Inniskeen, Monaghan / Inniskeen, Louth

At Castleross Nursing Home. Predeceased by his parents Owenie and Jane (nee McHugh) and brother Jim. Deeply regretted by his brother Owen, sister-in-law Marie, his nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass in the Church of Mary, Mother of Mercy, Inniskeen on Tuesday 16 August at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery.

May he rest in peace









