Drogheda Institute offering Accounting Diploma

Drogheda Institute of Further Education (DIFE) is partnering with Accounting Technicians Ireland (ATI), Ireland’s leading body for Accounting Technicians, to offer the ATI Professional Diploma on a part-time, evening basis at our Drogheda college campus.

The programme provides graduates with an internationally recognised qualification and in-demand financial and accounting skills to apply to a range of roles in various sectors, ensuring excellent routes to employment. Accounting technicians are qualified accounting professionals that work at all levels of finance and are widely employed throughout the public sector, industry and commerce, and in private accountancy practices.

ATI qualifications, which can be obtained in as little as two years, are recognised as one of the fastest pathways to a fulfilling and rewarding professional accounting career.

Davy Mc Donnell, Principal of DIFE has welcomed the new collaboration with ATI highlighting the development as “another exciting collaboration for DIFE and great opportunity for employers in the region to upskill members of their team”.

He continued to invite both employers and employees to consider the programme for career development as it is a “specialised technician qualification that enhances employment opportunities and offers progression to further studies and professional accounting programmes”.

The ATI Diploma is conferred on the completion of two years of study and 2 years of work experience with 10 modules to complete in total – eight academic modules and two work practice modules across the two-year programme.

In-classroom tutorials take place on a Monday and Tuesday evening from 6.30pm – 9.30pm and are supported by additional online lectures scheduled throughout the year.

On completion of the programme, graduates are conferred with the ATI Diploma for Accounting Technicians and invited to become a Full Member of the Institute (MIATI).

The part-time Professional Diploma is open to school and college leavers, mature students and people working in business, industry or small practices.

The programme is scheduled to commence in late September and for further information prospective participants can visit: www.louthnightclasses.ie or get in touch with their programme coordinator: Maeve Coleman via email: MColeman.DFE@lmetb.ie or difenightschool@lmetb.ie