PHOTOS: Going away party in Dundalk's Byrnes of Hill Street

Dara Conway enjoyed her going away party with family and friends in Byrnes of Hill Street recently before heading to Abu Dhabi to teach.
Our photographer Arthur Kinahan was there to capture the great night.
Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery.
Connections of Runninta Shay with the dog after it's victory in the Quarter Final stages of the Bar One Irish Sprint Cup.
John Martin celebrates his side's first goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Bohemians and Dundalk at Dalymount Park. (Pic: Sportsfile)
Winner Fergal O'Rourke accepts the Captain Salver from Mannan Castle Captain Micheal O'Rourke (his dad)
imon Ryan, winner of the President’s Prize at Dundalk Golf Club is pictured with president Liam Mernagh at the prize-giving presentation
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.