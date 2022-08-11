Search

11 Aug 2022

The latest greyhound results from Dundalk including the Irish Sprint Cup Semi-finals

SERENE ACE, pictured with Eddie Ryan & Aaron O’Hanlon had a winning time 20.78 (the fastest of any race this year in the Bar One Irish Sprint Cup, beating its own record of 20.80)

11 Aug 2022 6:00 PM

05.08.22

1.            Trap 3    SANTRO MINT               21.81    Owned & trained by Gary Silcock

2.            Trap 4    PEREGRINE FERGIE       29.19    Owned & trained by Patrick O’Brien

3.            Trap 1    SLOW NIGHT                29.00    Owned & trained by Jake McKenna

4.            Trap 3    TULLYMURRY DEJAY      21.63    Owned by Eamon Maginn & trained by Damian Maginn

5.            Trap 2    KILLACULLA SONG       29.21     Owned & trained by Gerard McInerney

6.            Trap 1    CAITLINS ROSE            29.36    Owned & trained by Michael & Richard Kearns

7.            Trap 4    BIT VIEW VINNY           29.43    Owned by Frank Harkin & trained by Martin Lanney

8.            Trap 1    MONLEEK MOROCCO     28.73    Owned by Rita Downey & trained by John Downey

06.08.22

1.            Trap 6    SHANMOYLE MORGEN   22.01       Owned & trained by Eamon O’Neill & Daniel M Higgins

2.            Trap 1    JETTS DOYLE                29.14       Owned by Stephen Carroll & trained by Tina McGrane

3.            Trap 4    CHOCTAW KOI              28.74       Owned by Kim Gervin & trained by Feargal O’Donnell

4.            Trap 3    KNOCKNAREA SYD        28.99       Owned & trained by Michael Corr

5.            Trap 1    ITS MY BUCKS              21.26       Owned by Philip Heffernan & trained by Pat Buckley

6.            Trap 5   FLASHING WILLOW   20.81       Owned by Kenny Glen & trained by Pat Buckley

7.            Trap 3   SERENE ACE               20.78       Owned by Edmond Ryan & trained  by Michael J O’Donovan

8.            Trap 2    BERETTA HANK             28.68       Owned & trained by Graham Kelly

9.            Trap 6    NELLIES GYPSY            30.31        Owned by John McNamee & trained by Paul Magee

10.          Trap 3    CORDUFF CAPTAIN       30.22        Owned & trained by Laurence Jones

(Results in bold are from the Bar One Irish Sprint Cup Semi-finals)

