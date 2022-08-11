The latest greyhound results from Dundalk including the Irish Sprint Cup Semi-finals

SERENE ACE, pictured with Eddie Ryan & Aaron O’Hanlon had a winning time 20.78 (the fastest of any race this year in the Bar One Irish Sprint Cup, beating its own record of 20.80)
05.08.22
1. Trap 3 SANTRO MINT 21.81 Owned & trained by Gary Silcock
2. Trap 4 PEREGRINE FERGIE 29.19 Owned & trained by Patrick O’Brien
3. Trap 1 SLOW NIGHT 29.00 Owned & trained by Jake McKenna
4. Trap 3 TULLYMURRY DEJAY 21.63 Owned by Eamon Maginn & trained by Damian Maginn
5. Trap 2 KILLACULLA SONG 29.21 Owned & trained by Gerard McInerney
6. Trap 1 CAITLINS ROSE 29.36 Owned & trained by Michael & Richard Kearns
7. Trap 4 BIT VIEW VINNY 29.43 Owned by Frank Harkin & trained by Martin Lanney
8. Trap 1 MONLEEK MOROCCO 28.73 Owned by Rita Downey & trained by John Downey
06.08.22
1. Trap 6 SHANMOYLE MORGEN 22.01 Owned & trained by Eamon O’Neill & Daniel M Higgins
2. Trap 1 JETTS DOYLE 29.14 Owned by Stephen Carroll & trained by Tina McGrane
3. Trap 4 CHOCTAW KOI 28.74 Owned by Kim Gervin & trained by Feargal O’Donnell
4. Trap 3 KNOCKNAREA SYD 28.99 Owned & trained by Michael Corr
5. Trap 1 ITS MY BUCKS 21.26 Owned by Philip Heffernan & trained by Pat Buckley
6. Trap 5 FLASHING WILLOW 20.81 Owned by Kenny Glen & trained by Pat Buckley
7. Trap 3 SERENE ACE 20.78 Owned by Edmond Ryan & trained by Michael J O’Donovan
8. Trap 2 BERETTA HANK 28.68 Owned & trained by Graham Kelly
9. Trap 6 NELLIES GYPSY 30.31 Owned by John McNamee & trained by Paul Magee
10. Trap 3 CORDUFF CAPTAIN 30.22 Owned & trained by Laurence Jones
(Results in bold are from the Bar One Irish Sprint Cup Semi-finals)
