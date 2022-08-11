The latest fixtures and results from the Dundalk and District League

This weeks Dundalk & District League Fixtures and Results
Dundalk and District League Results
Fastfix McConville Cup
August 4th
Shamrocks FC 5-4 Rock Celtic
Pairc Eoin Baiste
Premier Division
August 8th
St Dominics 3-0 Bay FC
Friary Field
August 9th
Bellurgan United 4-1 Carrick Rovers
Flynn Park
Quay Celtic 4-0 Faughart Rovers
Clancy Park
Dundalk and District League Fixtures
Premier Division
August 11th
Shamrocks FC vs Rock Celtic (7PM Pairc Eoin Baiste)
August 13th
Thatch FC vs Glenmuir United (3PM, Albion Rovers Football Grounds)
SERENE ACE, pictured with Eddie Ryan & Aaron O’Hanlon had a winning time 20.78 (the fastest of any race this year in the Bar One Irish Sprint Cup, beating its own record of 20.80)
