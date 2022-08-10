Search

10 Aug 2022

Shamrocks FC advance to McConville Cup semi-final following nine goal thriller

Shamrocks FC advanced to the next round of the McConville Cup following a thriller against Rock Celtic. (Pic: Shamrocks FC Facebook)

10 Aug 2022 5:00 PM

McConville Cup Quarter final
Shamrock's FC 5 Rock Celtic 4
4th August 2022

The old cliche "A game of two halves", certainly applied to this marvellous McConville Cup Quarter final in Fatima. Shamrock's bossed the first half with Dean Brown giving them a 20th minute lead.

Ten minutes later Brown made it 2-0 with his 12th goal of the season. On 40 minutes James O'Connor with his 6th strike this term put the Hoops 3-0 ahead while just before the break David Ward made it 4-0. Nobody expected what a turnaround would take place in the second half.

Derek Delaney beat the off side trap in the 54th minutes to make it 4-1 and start a magnificent come back by Rock Celtic. Within four minutes Niall Leer made it 4-2 and very quickly struck again to leave only a goal between the teams.

15 minutes from starting the fightback, Delaney drew the sides level at four apiece with 21 minutes remaining. With three minutes remaining David Ward with his 13th goal this season clinched victory for the home side.

It was a tremendous match that neither side deserved to lose. Shamrock's now join Bellurgan, Rampart and St Dominics in the McConville Cup semi-finals.

Goalscorers
Sean Bailey Rampart 16
Scott Hearty Quay 14
David Ward Shamrock's 13
Dean Brown Shamrock's 13 
Ciaran Walsh Rampart 9
Ryan Marron Carrick 8
Callum Sheedy Thatch 8
Anton Reilly Shamrock's 7
Kyle Carroll St.Dominics 7
Rory Kirk Rock Celtic 7
Robbie Mackin Shamrock's 6
Even Durnin Rock Celtic 7
Joe Dunne Quay Celtic 6
Neal Ferguson Rampart 6
James O'Conor Shamrock's 6
Gavin Gaffney St.Dominics 5
Travis Crowley Bay F.C. 5
Cillian Gartland Carrick 5

Hat-tricks
Ciaran Walsh Rampart 2
Sean Bailey Rampart 2
Anton Reilly Shamrock's 1
Scott Hearty Quay Celtic 1
Thomas Daly Quay Celtic 1
Tomiwa Osho Glenmuir 1
Ryan Marron Carrick 1
Neill Ferguson Rampart 1

Top Individual Score
Anton Reilly Shamrock's 4 v Quay Celtic
Sean Bailey Rampart 4 v Thatch

Local News

