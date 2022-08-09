Events taking place across Louth for National Heritage Week 2022

A magical walk through Ravensdale Forest and the Fortescue Estate; paint a medieval tile at Old Mellifont Abbey; and learn how to create and care for your very own collections. This is just a flavour of the wide-ranging events taking place across Louth that will allow people to get hands-on with heritage as part of National Heritage Week 2022, which kicks off this Saturday 13 August and runs until Sunday 21 August.

In-person event and digital project organisers have responded with enthusiasm to this year’s theme of sustainability and biodiversity, creating opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds from across Louth to learn more about the county’s built, cultural and natural heritage, helping to ensure its preservation and protection into the future. The Heritage Council is calling on heritage newcomers, enthusiasts and experts alike to consider how they might encourage and promote sustainability in their own lives during National Heritage Week and beyond.

The Heritage Council is encouraging people to visit www.heritageweek.ie to see what events are taking place in their locality or across the country. Participants can browse the website and create a bespoke National Heritage Week ‘Events Trail’ to help them plan their week according to their location, their particular heritage interests and their prefererred event type, such as a festival, performance, exhibition or re-enactment.

Some local highlights from this year's National Heritage Week programme include:

A Magical Walk through Nature: A sensory walk through Ravensdale Forest and the Fortescue Estate and hear of the lives and loves of Lord Clermont, landlord during the 1800s.More…

Paint your own Medieval Tile: Paint a copy of the tiles found in the excavations of Old Mellifont Abbey. More…

Caring for your collection: A workshop for families advising children how they can care and record their own collection - be they toys or football cards or whatever inspires their imagination. More…

Chief Executive of the Heritage Council of the Heritage Council, Virginia Teehan said: "This year, National Heritage Week looks to the past to create a better future. The theme of sustainable heritage and biodiversity encourages us all to reflect on how our history and heritage can play a part in protecting our planet.

"Whether it’s learning a new skill like embroidery, blacksmithing or pottery making; better understanding how to prevent biodiversity loss in our own back gardens or country lanes; or gaining fresh insight into the history of our art, music or the Irish language and sharing this knowledge among friends and family, there are endless ways to get involved.

"I would encourage people to visit the National Heritage Week website and browse the vast array of events and projects taking place and plan their week. I would like to thank all in-person event and digital project organisers for their enthusiasm and dedication, and wish them the very best as National Heritage Week approaches.”

Two themed days will take place during National Heritage Week. On Saturday 20 August, Wild Child Day invites children to go outside and explore Ireland’s natural heritage and biodiversity in a fun and enjoyable way. The Heritage Council is encouraging children to look at the world around them differently, to open their eyes to the diverse beauty of the landscape in their area and to explore their locality or even further afield.

On Sunday, 21st August, as part of Water Heritage Day, the Heritage Council and the Local Authority Waters Programme invite people to participate in National Heritage Week events that celebrate water and our connections with it.

Coordinated by the Heritage Council since 2005, National Heritage Week has become one of Ireland's largest cultural events. It is supported by the Local Authority Heritage Officer network and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage. For more information, visit www.heritageweek.ie.