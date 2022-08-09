Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 9 August 2022

The death has occurred of Noreen McKay (née McGuirk) of Market Street, Dundalk, Louth

On Monday 8 August 2022, peacefully surrounded by her family in the love and tender care of Curam Care Home. Predeceased by her husband Danny, parents Agnes and Thomas, sister Margaret Cumiskey. Noreen will be sadly missed by her loving family, son Paul, daughter Una, son in-law John McGahon, daughter in-law Joan, sister Agnes Whelan and her daughter Miriam her adored grand-children Cormac, Serena, Danial, Aaron, Tony, Cillian and Katelyn, great-grandson Brian, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter Una McGahon, The Meadows, Point Road from Wednesday 12 noon to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.40am driving to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery (via) Market Street.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Karen Condon (née McCourt) of 24 Grange Drive, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Cherished mother of Margaret, Yvonne and Reanne. Karen will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her daughters, their father Mark, brother Paul, partner Jim, adored grandchildren Craig, Lauren, Abbie, Mark, Reece, Mason, Eabha, Kayla and Kelsigh, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends and by all who knew and loved her.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday between 3pm and 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 11.10am (walking) to the Church of The Holy Family, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Following the Mass the cortège will walk to her home, then drive to St. Patrick's Cemetery for burial. House strictly private at all other times, by family request. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E Kehoe, Dixons Funeral Home 042 9334240.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Pete Courtney of Dowdstown, Ardee, Louth / Inniskeen, Monaghan



On Saturday 6th August 2022, at Beaumont Hospital following an accident. Predeceased by his brother John. Loving husband of Eva, father of David, Martin, Ciaran and Louise. Pete will be forever missed by his family, his daughters-in-law Patricia, Siobhan and Joan, son-in-law Devin, his much-loved grandchildren Grace, Conal, Evan, Shane, Rhea and Keelin, his brothers, sisters, relatives and many friends.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Helen McManus of Ferdia Park, Ardee, Louth / Lobinstown, Meath



On 6 August 2022. Predeceased by her parents Josephine and Tommy and her brother Andrew. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Chloe, son James, sisters Mary, Anne and Monica, brother Con, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Tenanty's Funeral Home, Market Square, Ardee, on Tuesday from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.00 am in the Church of the Holy Cross, Lobinstown. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May she rest in peace



