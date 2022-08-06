North Louth company planning to go solar
A north Louth company has made the decision to go solar and has submitted planning permission to the local authority to install solar panels.
Bellurgan Precision Engineering Limited has applied to Louth County Council for planning permission to erect 1,092 m2 or 202.40 kWp of photovoltaic panels on the roof of the existing factory.
A decision is due from the local authority on the application by 29 September, with submissions due by 8 September 2022.
