04 Aug 2022

Cuchulainn Cycling Club host Louth Cross Country Championships

The top three riders at the Louth Cross Cycling Championships celebrate on the podium

Flaherty Patrick

04 Aug 2022 5:00 PM

It has been a busy summer period for Dundalk's Cuchulainn Cycling Club. On the mountain the club recently held the Louth Cross Country Championships, where underage phenom Conor Murphy was the outright winner, ahead of PJ Hynes in second and Jason Malone in 3rd.

Unfortunately numbers meant there wasn't a female winner crowned, however Niamh McKiverigan was just over three minutes behind the men's bronze medal when she  finished a very impressive 5th.

The Bike Station League resumed after a brief hiatus and with three rounds remaining Tomas McCabe holds a very strong lead. Tomas won round 11 in a sprint finish and now tops the leaderboard with 11 points to spare over second placed Liam Dolan. Dolan did win round 12 at Ravensdale, however in the remaining rounds it is hard to see McCabe being toppled.

The next big event on the club's calendar is the Woman's Lap of Louth. This women's only event was a huge success when first held in 2019, however it is only now returning after two years of the pandemic.

The event being held on August 14th, starts and finishes at the DKIT Fitness Center and offers participants either a 55km loop or a more challenging 85km loop. Event director Jacqui Healy and her team are working hard to ensure an excellent day out for all.

