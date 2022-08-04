Over €19k for Louth Library projects

Over €19,000 has been allocated to Louth Library initiatives to assist in reaching out to older people, children from disadvantaged communities, people with disabilities and other marginalised groups.

The majority of the funding,€16,757.73, will come from the Department for Rural and Community Development while the remaining €2,410.47 will come from the Local Authority.

The funding, under the Dormant Accounts Action Plan was announced on Thursday by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, and Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien TD.

The funding breakdown is as follows:

The Sanctuary initiative has been allocated €4,592.70- Summer Sanctuary will provide families from disadvantaged areas, migrants and new residents to Louth with a space to get together, meet others and enjoy a programme of events. It will help to increase parent’s/children’s confidence and social skills, develop new skills and participate in mindfulness workshops, SingNPlay music workshops/Live Library events with a clinical psychologist.

The Strum4fun Ukulele Workshops has been allocated €2,484.00 -Aimed at older people and adults with additional needs this initiative will provide this target group with a space to get together, meet others and enjoy the musical activities of the course. This course will be tailored to the needs of the adults attending and will promote positivity and community engagement.

€5,145.03 has been allocated for the construction of a room for a Tovertafel Table- The Tovertafel table which helps people with Autism, mobility needs, sensory needs and is currently in a multi-use space so there is a need for a dedicated space to provide privacy, decrease sensory stimuli and facilitate ease of access.

The Times Tables Rock Stars project has been allocated €4,536.00- 45 school-plan licences for Time Tables Rock Stars which uses computer game-design elements and principles to make times tables and maths fun. An enjoyable, interactive way to successfully boost recall and maths confidence amongst children.

Announcing the funding, Minister Humphreys said:

“I am delighted today to announce €700,000 in funding to libraries across the country. The sort of innovative projects that are being funded under this initiative will create a more welcoming and engaging library experience for thousands of people.

“They will put our libraries at the forefront of reaching out to all members of the local community in which they serve.

“I would really encourage families to look at the projects being funding in their own county.

“Comic Book Clubs for Children with Dyslexia, Online in No Time Courses for older citizens, and Sign Language Storytime are just a few examples of the great supports this funding will allow our libraries across the country to host.

“While this funding is small in nature, it will have a big impact in terms of improving people’s lives.

“I want to pay tribute and thank all our library staff, who play such an important role in cities, towns and villages right across the country.”

Commenting on the funding, Minister O’Brien said:

“I am delighted to approve these projects under the 2022 Dormant Accounts Action Plan.

“The projects are diverse in nature and target a multiplicity of groups including the Traveller community, Ukrainians displaced by war, residents of Direct Provision Centres and the elderly.

“There is also funding for groups working to provide autism supports, and groups working with hearing and visually impaired communities, prisoners and people with learning differences such as dyslexia.

“This funding package will build on the excellent projects which have been delivered over the past three years and also help our public libraries to continue to foster community well-being and build community cohesion in their role as community hubs.”

He continued:

“I am particularly pleased that this funding supports the installation of equipment in public libraries which will improve accessibility for people with a disability, sensory needs, autism, and older members of our community.

“I also welcome the many initiatives that are being delivered to support the Ukrainian community who have arrived here over the past few months. Our public libraries are welcoming and inclusive spaces and it is important that everybody can avail of the services that they provide.”

The Ministers also thanked the local authorities and the library staff for their ongoing commitment and support to the public library service.