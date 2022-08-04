Diarmuid Durnin coasts to victory in Ardee's Captains Prize

Ardee Captains Prize 2022
Winner Diarmuid Durnin 166
2nd Gerard Caffrey 175
Gross Fionntan Lawlor 147
3rd Donal Grimes 176
4th Mannie McLoughlin 179
5th Eamonn Young 180
Other Prizes
Committee: Sean McCann
Past Captain: John Travers
Student/Juvenile: Ben Caffrey
Nearest the pin: Ian Downey 7ft 5inches (Sponsor: Stephen Englishby)
Captains Prize Weekend 1
First David Reilly 65
Second Patrick McDonnell 67
Gross Brendan Healy 74
Third Jim McLoughlin 67
Non-Qualifiers Comp (Sponsor: GolfGraffix/Clubnet)
First David Minogue 67
Second John Butt 69
Gross Jack Phipps (ST) 72
Third Thomas Callaghan 69
