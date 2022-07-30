Live sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend
SATURDAY, JULY 30
SPORT
COMMONWEALTH GAMES
BBC, 7AM
SOCCER
LIVERPOOL V MAN CITY
UTV, 5PM
SHOWJUMPING
FROM HICKSTEAD
SKY SPORTS ACTION, 2PM
SOCCER
WNL: SLIGO V SHELBOURNE
TG4, 6.35PM
SOCCER
RANGERS V LIVINGSTON
SKY SPORTS, 12NOON
SUNDAY, JULY 31
SPORT
COMMONWEALTH GAMES
BBC, 9AM
LADIES FOOTBALL
KERRY V MEATH
TG4, 4PM
SOCCER
CELTIC V ABERDEEN
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM
SOCCER
WOMEN'S EURO FINAL
RTE2, BBC1, 5PM
FORMULA ONE
HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX
SKY SPORTS F1, 12.30PM
Greg Sloggett of Dundalk celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.