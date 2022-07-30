Search

30 Jul 2022

Mannan Castle golf notes

Mannan Castle golf notes

Mannan Castle Golf Course

Reporter:

Jason Newman

30 Jul 2022 5:00 PM

Mannan Castle Men

Thursday Friday Open 14th July

John Hughes (PH 11)  44pts

Roger McCullogh (PH  18) 42pts

Patrick Hoey (PH 13) 41pts c/b

 

Weekend Stableford Results 15th July 

Div 1 Padraig McEnaney (PH 10) 41pts 

Div 2 Michael McCartan (PH  15) 43pts

Div 3 Paul Shannon (PH  23) 41pts

 

Mannan Castle Seniors 

Senior Captain Jimmy McMahon's run of good golf continues unabated. He started with a birdie on the par 3 first and continued with steady golf before pars on 17 and 18 to finish with 23 points. Unfortunately, his victory the previous week earned him a three-point deduction leaving him on a nett 20 points.

This left the door open for two players on 22 points. The winner was recent retiree and new senior’s member Ciaran Hand. He started with a par on the first and further pars followed on the 13, 17 and 18. Fred Fitzsimons was the loser on countback on the last three holes.

A reminder to all seniors that Club Captain Micheal O'Rourke's prize to the Seniors takes place on Tuesday 26th July. Our thanks to Michael for his generosity.

Tuesday 19th July Senior Results (9 hole handicaps)

1st Ciaran Hand (11) 22pts c/b

2nd Fred Fitzsimons (11) 22pts

3rd Joe Mullen (10) 21pts c/b

Lady Captain Siobhan Downey's Prize 2022

Saturday saw the culmination of Lady Captain Siobhan Downey's Prize, the second day of the 36 hole competition.

Doing most of her heavy lifting on the first day by bringing home an excellent 43 pts, Mary MacNamee followed that on day two with 37 pts in trickier conditions, for a total of 80 to become winner of Captain Siobhan Downey's Prize 2022.  

Mary has been playing great golf all season and her form peaked to perfection to take the top prize in the Ladies Mannan calendar and a well-deserved win.  

Another player in great form at the moment, Ali Ellis returned rounds of 39 and 36 to secure second prize with a total of 75. 

In third place, Gill Rouiller produced two great rounds of 36 and 37 for a total of 73 while Louise Hanratty secured best gross with 60 pts.

 

Lady Captain Siobhan Downey's Prize 2022

Winner:  Mary MacNamee (17) 43 +37 = 80pts

Runner Up:  Ali Ellis (20)   39 + 36 = 75pts

Best Gross: Louise Hanratty (6 )  60pts

3rd place: Gill Rouiller (12) 36 + 37 = 73pts

 

Day 1:  Bridie Fitzmaurice (27) 40 pts

Day 2:  Aine Fitzmaurice (31) 39 pts

Category 1: Kitty Sharkey (17) 31 + 38 = 69

Category 2: Maureen Crawley (27) 37 + 36 = 73

Category 3: Imelda Hanratty (32) 35 + 33 = 68

Restricted / 18 Holes:  Madeleine Devine (15) 33 pts

Get Into Golf 9 Holes: Mary Larney

Best Front Nine (combined) Jo Barry c/b 36pts

Best Back Nine (combined) Angela Gartlan c/b 40pts

Past Captain:  Esther Durcan (27) 36 + 33 = 69

Committee Prize:   Jo Morris (18) 36 + 32 = 68

Nearest The Pin:  Noreen Murphy

