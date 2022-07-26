Louth Division 1 roundup: Dreadnots back in the race for survival

Hollywood Developments Division 1B

DREADNOTS 1-15

ST FECHINS 1-5

Jay Hughes and Pepe Smith inspired Dreadnots to what could be a crucial win in their battle to avoid the drop from Division 1.

Tuesday’s encounter may have had the added spice of being a derby with St Fechins, but on this occasion the points were much more valuable than local bragging rights.

The win lifts the Clogher side off the foot of the table and also denied the Fechins a victory that would have given them a bit of breathing space. Instead they remain very much in a dogfight that includes Cooley Kickhams, Geraldines and Sean O’Mahonys.

The hosts were grateful for the telling contribution of Hughes and Smith with the former scoring a crucial second half goal along with four points over the hour, while Smith added a further five points.

Niall Devlin was impressive for the visitors as he finished with 1-4 but it wasn’t enough to prevent his understrength side from slipping to another defeat, having failed to overturn a 0-7 to 0-4 deficit at the break.

DREADNOTS: Ciaran Cunningham; Conor Clarke, Barry Faulkner, David O’Brien (0-1); CIan McEvoy, Ciaran Finnegan, Cathal Lynch; Conor Faulkner, Fergal McGuigan; Owen Murphy, Peter Kirwan (0-2), Pop Rath; Dara Shevlin (0-1), Jay Hughes (1-4), Pepe Smith (0-5). Subs: Ronan Califf, Carl Monaghan (0-1), Pat Lynch, Jack Taggart.

ST FECHINS: Kyle Meegan; Cian Gorman, David Lally, Mark Holohan; Colm O'Neill, Harry O'Neill, Neal Hodgins; Padraic O'Donohoe, Brian Devlin (0-1); John O'Connell, Eoghan Duffy, Eoghan Ryan; David Collier, Harry Haughney, Niall Devlin (1-4). Subs: Aaron McGlew, Alex Smith, Cathal O'Reilly, Conor Sweeney, Donal Ryan, Matthew Burnell, Mikey Mac Mahon, Tom Burke.



GERALDINES 1-12

COOLEY KICKHAMS 1-12

Geraldines and Cooley Kickhams missed the opportunity to pick up a much-needed win in the battle to avoid relegation as they couldn’t be separated in this Division 1B clash at McGeough Park on Tuesday evening.

The teams were desperate for maximum points and following an edgy encounter, both will see this as a missed opportunity.

The result, coupled with Dreadnots’ win on the same evening, means that Cooley have dropped back to the bottom of the table, while the Gers are only two points above the bottom place.

The major score of the first half summed up an edgy game as Cooley were gifted a goal through a defensive mix-up that saw the ball ricochet off a Gers defender and into the net. That score saw the visitors lead by 1-6 to 0-8 at the break.

Sub Shane Rogers made the decisive contribution of the second half as he came off the bench to hit the net and ensure his side came out with a draw.

GERALDINES: Conor Rafferty; Tiarnan Hand, James Craven, Paul Clarke; John McCrohan, Gareth Neacy, Fearghal McDonald (0-1); Matt Corcoran (0-1), Beanón Corrigan (0-1); Brian Cafferty (0-2), Josh Arrowsmith (0-2), Shaun Callan; Jim McEneaney (0-3), Shane O’Hanlon (0-1), Ben Gartlan. Subs: Shane Rogers (1-1) for S Callan, Danny Nordone for B Gartlan.

COOLEY KICKHAMS: Neil Gallagher; Dylan McGarrity, Eoin McDaid (0-1), Ronan McBride; James O’Reilly (0-1), Fearghal Malone (0-1), Gerry Malone; Peter Thornton, Cormac Malone; Patrick Hanlon, Enda O’Neill (0-3), Callum O’Hanlon; Cian Connor (0-3), Brian White (0-1), Michael Rafferty (0-2). Subs: Richard Brennan, Peter Shields, Sean White, Dean McGreehan.

ST PATRICKS 1-10

SEAN O’MAHONYS 1-8

St Patrick’s moved five points clear at the top of Division 1B thanks to a narrow win over Sean O’Mahonys at the Point Road on Tuesday evening.

In what was the quintessential game of two halves, the Pats came out firing on all cylinders from the start, kicking the first points of the game from play, including efforts from Tadhg O’Connor, Joseph Connor and Matthew Pagni, before Terry Kelly got the home side off the mark with a wonderful left footed kick.

However, it was the peninsula side that had their shooting boots on before the break, kicking another 1-4, 1-3 coming from Aidan McCann before the break, while a Stephen Kilcoyne point from play and a Thomas Rice free was all the O'Mahonys could muster.

At half time it was 1-9 to 0-3 for the visitors. However, Pat's failed to score from play after the restart, registering only one Martin McEneaney free throughout, while a Terry Kelly free off the turf started the comeback.

Ben McLaughlin was unlucky to drill the ball over the bar after battling to get the chance, with the keeper scrambling back to cover, however five minutes later he made no mistake, slotting low past the advancing keeper after sustained pressure and possession by the home side.

Even though Terry Kelly landed another free, while Thomas Rice and Stephen Kilcoyne raised two more white flags, time ran out for the side from the Quay.

ST PATRICKS: Martin McEneaney (0-2); Kevin Toner, Eoghan Lafferty, Barry Dunne; Conor Grogan, Ciaran Murphy, Darren O’Hanlon; Matthew Pagni (0-1), Rory Duffy; Aidan McCann (1-4), Cathal Grogan, Joseph Connor (0-1); Tadhg O’Connor (0-1), Eoin O’Connor (0-1), Darren Connor. Subs: Adam Finnegan for M Pagni, Alan O’Connor for R Duffy, Jason Woods for D Connor.

SEAN O’MAHONYS: Kevin Brennan; Robbie Galligan, Shane Brennan, Stephen Kettle; Sean Cassidy, Kian McEvoy, Thomas Rice (0-2); Conor Martin, Gareth Hall; Brian McGuirk, Ben McLaughlin (1-1), Kyle Carroll; Conor Finnegan, Stephen Kilcoyne (0-2), Terry Kelly (0-3). Subs: Ciaran Jamison, Conor Mackin.

Hollywood Developments Division 1A

NEWTOWN BLUES 3-11

ST BRIDES 1-11

Newtown Blues remain top of the Division 1A table alongside St Mary's after seeing off the challenge of St Brides at Knockbridge on Tuesday evening.

Goals from Ciaran Downey, Andy McDonnell and Fergal Donoghue were instrumental on the night as the visitors came out on top by six points.

For St Brides it was a second defeat in three days in what has been a disappointing start to phase two of the league.

The Blues made their intentions clear from the opening whistle as they took a grip on the game and with McDonnell and

Downey finding the net, they held a commanding 2-5 to 0-4 lead going into the break.

The hosts fared a little better in the second half and did hit the net themselves, but the Blues were never in any real danger and Donoghue hit the third goal to seal the win.

NEWTOWN BLUES: Johnny McDonnell; Conor Ayson, Ciaran Cluskey Kelly, Alan Connor (0-1); Daire Nally, John Connolly, Ian Connor; Chris Reid, Andy McDonnell (1-3); Jamie Kelly, Colm Judge, Fergal Donoghue (1-0); Declan McNamara (0-1), Ciaran Downey (1-6), Conor Moore. Subs: John Kermode for C Judge, Conor McGuirk for C Moore, Lorcan McQuillan for D McNamara.

ST MARYS 3-18

ST MOCHTAS 2-8

St Mary’s produced a strong second half display to hold off the challenge of St Mochtas in Ardee on Tuesday evening.

This top-of-the-table clash was closely contested up to half time, but the hosts – inspired by Daire McConnon – stepped up the pace to claim another victory as they remain level with Newtown Blues at the summit.

It was a disappointing outcome for the Louth Village men who had kept themselves in contention for the opening half, but they had no answer in the second half as the Ardee men went on to win by 13 points.

The visitors enjoyed a good return in the first period with Declan Byrne finding the net but at the other end Ciaran Keenan raised a green flag to see his side lead by 1-8 to 1-6 at half time.

St Marys then upped the pace in an impressive second half, with Daire McConnon grabbing a brace for a side that would end with 11 different scorers. Oisin Callan hit the net for the Mochtas but it was too little to prevent the hosts from easing to victory.

ST MARYS: James McGillick; Paraic McKenny (0-1), Donal McKenny, Conor Keenan; Kian Moran, Karl Faulkner, Carl Gillespie (0-3); RJ Callaghan (0-1), Eimhin Keenan (0-1); Conor Gillespie (0-1), Tom Jackson (0-1), Liam Jackson (0-1); Ryan Rooney (0-1), Daire McConnon (2-5), Ciaran Keenan (1-1). Subs: Jonathan Commins (0-2) for Conor Gillespie, Luke Matthews for R Rooney, Darren Clarke for Carl Gillespie.

ST MOCHTAS: Jason Callan; Andrew Lennon, Ben Goss Kieran, David Lennon; Liam Lawlor, Conor Garland, Oisin Callan (1-0); Casey Byrne (0-2), Craig Lennon (0-2); Ryan Cash, Darren McMahon (0-1), Gerry Garland; Eamonn O’Neill, Cormac Smyth (0-1), Declan Byrne (1-2). Subs: Danny Kindlon for R Cash, Andrew English for L Lawlor.

NAOMH MAIRTIN 5-10

MATTOCK RANGERS 2-6

Five-star Naomh Mairtin kept pace with the top of Division 1A with a heavy win over neighbours Mattock Rangers on Tuesday night in Collon. Four second half goals put a hefty gloss on the county champions scoreboard as Tom Gray secured a hat-trick in that period.

Mattock ironically would get the first goal of the game, with Liam Flynn punching home at the back post, but Mairtin’s corner forward Thomas Clarke would punish him with a turnover when Mattock were caught out in a sloppy piece of play at the back to make it 1-6 to 1-3 in the visitors favour.

Cathal Fleming then landed the first goal of the second half, lobbing over the two Whelans, Evan and Mark, on the line after

Craig Lynch lost possession and it would soon be level. But Fergal Reel’s side would be soon going up to the gears.

Tom Gray found the net with the next score, his first to open the unassailable gap. Gray would add two more and Stephen Campbell would bring the game to a close with a penalty. The Mairtins remain joint top.

NAOMH MAIRTIN: Craig Lynch; Mark Whelan, Evan Whelan, Conor Healy; John Clutterbuck 0-1, Conor Smyth, Shane Morgan; Val Leddy (0-1), Wayne Campbell; Jack Murphy (0-1), Eoghan Callaghan (0-2), Thomas Clarke (1-0); Bryan McQuillan, JP Rooney, Tom Gray (3-3). SUBS: Stephen Campbell (1-0), Conor Whelan (0-2), Conor Morgan, Paul Berrill, Sean Healy.

MATTOCK RANGERS: Stephen Smith; Alan Caraher, Cillian Hickey, Jack Thompson; Terry Donegan, Ryan Leneghan, Brendan Leacy; Cathal Fleming (1-2), Ben McKenna; James Caraher (0-1), Shane Hickey (0-1), Oisin McKenna; Ben Watters (0-2), Aaron O’Brien, Liam Flynn 1-0. SUBS: Caoilte Hickey, Eoin McCluskey, Ben Markey, Ronan Kilbane.