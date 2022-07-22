Naomh Fionnbarra and St Annes Notes: Underage hurling and camogie on the rise

CLUB LOTTO

There was no jackpot winner in Naomh Fionnbarra & St. Anne's G.F.G. Lotto draw held on Wednesday 13th July. The winning numbers were 1, 9, 14 & 19. There were 5 match 3 winners who won €30 each Ellen Butterly, John & Marie Doyle, Roisin O'Neill, Declan Doyle & Danielle Murray.

Next week's Jackpot is €2,600. Lotto envelopes are available in local shops, through usual sellers and entries may also be purchased online on the Clubforce App - Naomh Fionnbarra or the following link: https://bit.ly/2Pz5Bkb.

Save the hassle of having to play lotto every week by clicking on auto-renew. Thank you very much to everyone who continues to support our lotto.

FIXTURES/RESULTS

Please see our Louth GAA and Louth LGFA websites for details of club fixtures. The Ladies were beaten by Roche Emmets in the League. The Naomh Fionnbarra Junior men beat St Kevins in Division Six and the Senior side lost to the O'Connells and St Josephs in Division 2B.

U10 CAMOGIE REPORT

Well done to our U10 camogie team who competed in a blitz last Saturday morning in Philipstown. They played two games against Mattock Rangers and St Kevin's. Great to see these young stars improving week on week.

They particularly impressed with their hooking, blocking and lifting under pressure. Also an added bonus was to see our players rattling the opposition's net on several occasions. Well done everyone, keep it up. Thanks very much to St-kevins GAA for hosting and to the parents and supporters on the sideline.

ALL IRELAND FINAL TICKETS

Well done to Brian O'Neill who won a pair of complementary tickets to the All Ireland Football Final in the Club Barrs Draw. Well done to Corinne Smith and Siobhan Dawdry who won tickets to the All Ireland Hurling Final in the Club Members Draw and well done to Alan Butterly who won tickets to the All-Ireland Football Final in the Club Members Draw.



U9 HURLING REPORT

John Markey Park recently played host to a hurling challenge game against the Fechins. The boys got on brilliant and showed the array of skills which they have learned, especially picking the sliotar up and striking. Well done to the great little bunch of lads.

WATER SAFETY

At the beach, By the river, In the paddling pool & In the swimming pool. Please take all precautions this weekend in the hot weather and remain alert to water safety. If you find yourself struggling in the water - extend your arms, lean back and float on your back to live.

CUL CAMP 2022

Naomh Fionnbarra & St Anne's GFG Cúl Camps will be taking place on 1st-4th August this year. The camp is sold out.

EXPRESSIONS OF SYMPATHY

The club would like to express our deepest sympathy to the family of Nora Dawdry (née Neary), Dunleer, Patricia Doran (née Campbell), Simonstown and Brendan Begley, Drumcar, who passed away recently. May they Rest in Peace.