Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend
FRIDAY, JULY 22
CRICKET
IRELAND V NEW ZEALAND
BT SPORT 3, 3.45PM
GOLF
TOUR DE FRANCE, STAGE 19
EUROSPORT 1, TG4, 11.45AM
SATURDAY, JULY 23
ATHLETICS
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
BBC1, 1.05AM
CYCLING
TOUR DE FRANCE, STAGE 20
EUROSPORT 1, TG4, 11.45AM
HORSE RACING
FROM ASCOT
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 1.35AM
SOCCER
CELTIC V NORWICH
PREMIER SPORT 1, 3PM
DARTS
WORLD MATCHPLAY
SKY SPORTS ACTION, 8PM
SUNDAY, JULY 24
ATHLETICS
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
BBC1, 1AM
FORMULA ONE
FRENCH GRAND PRIX
SKY SPORTS F1, 12.30PM
GAELIC FOOTBALL
GALWAY V KERRY
RTE2, SKY SPORTS, 3.30PM
GOLF
SENIOR OPEN
SKY SPORTS MIX, 1.30PM
GOLF
3M OPEN
SKY SPORTS MIX, 7PM
Ian Connor, Newtown Blues, gets the better of St Brides' Ciaran Deane during a recent Div 1 league game. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Lewis Macari of Dundalk during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between UCD and Dundalk at UCD Bowl in Belfield earlier this year. (Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.