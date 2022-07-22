Friday's weather forecast for Louth

Another generally dry day on Friday with warm sunny spells developing.
Cloud will increase in the afternoon, with perhaps a shower or two in the south of the province.
Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees, with a light variable breeze.
On Friday night rain will quickly move into the southwest and spread northeastwards across most of the county overnight with some heavy bursts possible.
A mild night with lowest temperatures of 11 to 16 degrees. Moderate southwest winds will develop.
Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell, left, reacts as referee Robert Hennessy issues him with a red card during the Lilywhites recent clash with St Pats in Richmond Park. (Pic: Sportsfile)
Stephen O'Donnell and Neil Doyle exchange words during the recent Louth Derby. Doyle, in his role as 4th official, would play a hand in the Galwegian's dismissal on Friday night against St Pats
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.