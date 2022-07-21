Division 3B Roundup: Wolfe Tones victory sets up final day battle for the title

WOLFE TONES 2-4 STABANNON PARNELLS 0-8



Wolfe Tones deserve huge plaudits for where they have come from to bring the 3B league to the final round after a thrilling win at home on Saturday night against league leaders Stabannon Parnells.

With both sides now beating each other by two points in corresponding fixtures, the title, provided that both sides match each other's result, will be decided on score difference in the final round which will be played in August.

On night Parnells, who knew a win or draw would do them, were feeling the pressure and it showed as they trailed 1-4 to 0-3 at the break, Chris Cudden finding the net for the home side as they fought for their lives.

In the second half Paddy Fanning landed the killer punch but Parnells steadied themselves to manage not only the game but potentially league honours as Robbie Callaghan and Harry Butterly frees cut the gap to the vital two points.

WOLFE TONES: Rhys McGovern; Danny Byrne, Reece Owens, Tadgh Rock; Dwayne Leavy, Sam Kelly, Alan Fanning; Sean Flanagan, Patrick Fanning (1-0); Liam Gaffney, Gareth Cooney (0-1), Chris Cudden (1-0); Darren Weldon (0-1), Niall Smith (0-1), Emmet Judge (0-1). Rory Taaffe, Jordan Duffy, Trevor Walsh.

STABANNON PARNELLS: Mark Byrne; Patrick Bell, Sean Byrne, Ryan Halpenny; Barry Lynch, Shane McCoy, David Cluskey; Thomas Campbell, Niall Cluskey; Derek Crilly (0-1), Bobby Butterly, Sean Reynolds (0-1); Harry Butterly (0-4), Robbie Callaghan (0-2), Barry McCoy. Subs: Colm Giggins, Aonghus Giggins, Johnny McGee.

SEAN MCDERMOTTS 1-10 ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS 2-9



James O’Connor once again found the net as Annaghminnon Rovers picked up their sixth win of the season over Sean McDermotts in Mountrush.

Hosts the Seans started the brighter and had a four points to no score lead before Rovers registered their first score. Lorcan Myles was excellent in this bright opening for the green and red men.

In fact McDermotts led by six at one stage in the first half only for Rovers hero O’Connor to score two quick fire goals and go in at the break leading by one 2-4 to 1-6.

Full forward Peter Osbourne scored the opening half goal for the Seans, but there would be no way through in the second half thanks to three Aidan Lee Martin scores and some resilient second half defending that saw Rovers over the line.

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS: Sam Kennaugh; Tomas Byrne, Ronan Byrne, Christy Connolly; Paul McArdle, Niall Brennan, Colin Campbell; Conor Russell (0-1), Tiernan O’Brien; Fergal Markey, James O’Connor (2-1), Dwayne Markey; Shane McMahon, Tony Brennan (0-1), Aidan Lee Martin (0-5). Subs: Rory Phelan (0-1) for Aidan Lee Martin, Richie Ashfield for Fergal Markey.

SEAN MCDERMOTTS Brendan McGahon; Conor Walsh, David McArdle, Lorcan Ludden; Ian Corbally, Danny Commins, Sean McMahon; Sean Martin, Kevin McMahon (0-2); David O'Neill (0-2), Declan Carroll, Colin Curran (0-1); Lorcan Myles (0-2), Peter Osborne (1-1), BJ Matthews (0-1). Subs: Tony Kelly, Dean Brennan, Cormac Walsh (0-1).

JOHN MITCHELS 2-14 DOWDALLSHILL 1-12



John Mitchels put in a solid display at St Brigid’s park, Dundalk on Saturday evening to see them beat Dowdallshill by five points. With both sides relying on results elsewhere to gain promotion it was a muted but evenly contested affair.

Some fine score taking from John Gallagher and a couple of goals either side of the half from Andrew Bingham and Gareth Kane proved to be too much for the Dundalk side.

Jack McGailey did land the hosts second half goal but Mitchels were always in control, while they also welcomed back midfielder James Clarke, who played in last year's Junior Championship final, to the fold as a half time substitute.

JOHN MITCHELS; David Anderson; Anto Coyle, Emmet Farrell, Liam Devitt; Jake Gillespie, Michael Quinn, Andrew Bingham (1-0); Kevin Gallagher (0-1), Aaron Keeley; Stephen Bingham (0-1), Carl Courtney (0-2), Gaz Kane (1-2); Robbie Coyle, John Gallagher (0-7), John Bingham. Subs: James Clarke, Cathal Corrigan 0-1, Cathal Bradley, Gareth Finnegan, Aaron Kane, Stephen Murphy.

DOWDALLSHILL: Ridwan Bodunrin; Sean Duffy, Kevin McGonagle, Paddy McKenna; Stephen Murray, Daragh Newman, Dylan Curran; Justin Halley (0-2), Paul Flynn (0-2); Donal Magennis, Jack McGailey (1-3), Dylan McDonald (0-1); Paul Gill (0-2), Niall Mc Manus (0-1), Martin Óg O’Brien (0-1). Subs: Anton Rogers, Tommy Craig, Stephen King, Luke O’Brien.