Thursday's weather forecast for Louth

Thursday will bring a mix of cloud and some sunny spells.
Whilst it will be mostly dry, some well scattered showers will occur.
Highest temperatures will range 17 to 20 degrees in mostly light northerly or variable breezes.
On Thursday night most areas will be dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells with just an isolated shower about.
Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with some mist and fog forming in a light variable breeze
Leopardstown Racecourse hosts a cracking midweek card on Thursday evening with a seven-race card for punters to enjoy. The action gets underway at 5.30pm and finishes at 8.30pm.
