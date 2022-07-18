Search

19 Jul 2022

Louth housing crisis raised in Dail

Louth housing crisis raised in Dail

Sinn Féin TD Ruairí Ó Murchú

Reporter:

Reporter

18 Jul 2022 10:00 PM

Government housing policy is “failing everyone” particularly those who are reliant on renting, with there being few properties in Dundalk available online, Deputy Ruairí Ó Murchú has told the Dáil.

The Dundalk TD was speaking during a Sinn Féin private members’ motion on the Raise the Roof housing campaign.

Deputy Ó Murchú set out the statistics during his speech.

He said: “There has been a 15% increase in rents, a 22% increase in house prices and a 19% increase in homelessness.

“Looking across Louth, there are 18 houses for rent. In Dundalk, the figure is nine.

“A number of my party's councillors on a day-to-day basis are engaging with people and trying to find solutions.

“Of course, we use everything available, including the housing assistance payment, HAP. We are waiting for the 35% (additional HAP top up payment) and the other changes, that the Minister is talking about, to happen as soon as possible because that will get us some time until this fixes but we know we are all operating in a dysfunctional system that will not get any better until we deal with the supply issue.

“It is getting worse. Every time we deal with these issues, more people come to us.

“People who never would have come in with regard to housing issues are now coming in.

“They are finding themselves in absolutely dreadful situations.”

The Sinn Féin TD said he was particularly worried about the fact there are no repayment plans in HAP.
He said: “I have spoken specifically to the Minister about anomalies in relation to HAP and how people who should be able to get a payment cannot get it.

“We need to introduce some element of flexibility or we will only put more people into homelessness.”
The “basics”, Deputy Ó Murchú said, must be done right.

He said: ‘We must protect renters. We did some of these pieces of work during the pandemic. It is not beyond the realm of possibility to do so again.

“We know that we will only do real business when the State engages fully and we look at figures, such as the need to deliver at least 20,000 social and affordable homes per year, including cost rental.

“The fact is, if one talks to Mr. Tom Parlon and others from the Construction Industry Federation, they say they are solution-focused if they have targets that they will do all in their power to deliver.
“It cannot be beyond the realm of possibility to do what has been done previously.

“We have no choice. We must deliver because we are failing everybody.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media