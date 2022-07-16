Short film 'Pillow Talk - A Power Struggle comes to Dundalk's An Táin

Multimedia artist in residence Tara Tine will present her residency showcase her short cinematic film 'Pillow Talk - a power struggle' on Saturday 23rd July at 8pm.
'Pillow Talk - a power struggle', is a short cinematic piece re-imagining the starting point of the epic saga of the Táin Bó Cuailgne, through a modern lens.
It takes into account the importance of the 'marriage of equals' under Brehon Law as well as the inherent bias of the medieval monks who wrote the tale down.
There will also be an after show talk with Tara Tine and the actors involved - Pauline Clarke (Queen Medb), Paul 'Wick' Cumiskey (Ailill McMadden), David Maine (Dara MacRoth) and Ilija Stevanic (Conor Owens).
Tara was in residence at An Táin Arts Centre during January to April 2022.
Tickets are free, but booking is required.
You can book your tickets from An Táin Arts Centre’s Box Office on Crowe Street, over the phone on 042 9332332 or online at www.antain.ie
