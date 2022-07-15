PICTURES: Louth Craftmark Summer Fair

Louth Craftmark's highly anticipated outdoor Summer Fair in the St Nicholas Quarter was a huge success last weekend with people snapping up the eclectic array of tempting art, gifts, and high-quality crafts by a host of professional designers and makers.
Our photographer Arthur Kinahan was there to capture all the fun of the fair!
Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery.
