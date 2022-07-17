Sunday's weather forecast for Louth

Sunday will be very warm and dry with long spells of sunshine.
Highest temperatures of 22 to 28 degrees in a light south to southeast breeze.
The night will be warm and dry with clear spells.
Temperatures will stay above 13 to 16 degrees and there will be a light south to southeast breeze.
