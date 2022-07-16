Saturday's weather forecast for Louth

The morning will be dry with spells of hazy sunshine, however it will become cloudy at times during the afternoon and evening with isolated showers possible.
Warm with highs of 21 to 26 degrees in a light south to southeast breeze.
There will be a few light showers early in the night but it will become dry with clear spells overnight.
Very mild with temperatures remaining above 13 to 16 degrees, in a light south to southeast wind.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.