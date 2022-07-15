Friday's weather forecast for Louth

Mostly cloudy on Friday morning with scattered outbreaks of light rain, clearing east by midday.
The rest of the day will be dry with warm sunny spells developing.
Top temperatures of 20 to 24 Celsius in light to moderate northwest to north breezes.
Onshore breezes will develop locally near coasts during the afternoon and evening.
Friday night will see long clear spells and isolated mist and fog.
Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in a light and variable breeze.
Marshes has received another vote of confidence with the arrival of new tenant, Thérapie Clinic, which is to open a branch at the centre on Thursday, 21 July
