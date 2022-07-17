Search

18 Jul 2022

Trip Through Time: Where and what was Dundalk's 'Afton Club'?

Looking back at Dundalk's past, with former Democrat editor Peter Kavanagh

Trip Through Time: Where and what was Dundalk's 'Afton Club'?

Reporter:

Jason Newman

17 Jul 2022 10:00 PM

Answers to last weeks's questions:

Where and what was Dundalk's 'Afton Club'?

This was a teenage beat club in a small hall along the Rampart Road that was very popular among young dancers in the 1960s. It was started in the late 50s in a premises belonging to the O'Hagan family on the other side of the Rampart to River Lane. It was originally called the Cavalier Club but did not become popular until the name was changed in 1960. It only lasted a few years and changed its name again to the Banana Club when sponsored by the Fyffes fruit company.
The 'Afton' name was also used by a Credit Union formed among employees of the P.J. Carroll tobacco company in Church Street after their famous cigarette brand 'Sweet Afton'.

When were the Blackrock Strand Races held?

This was a popular point-to-point horse race meeting that was run on Blackrock Strand in front of the Promenade at Main Street in the late nineteenth century, usually in the month of July. It was originally organised by cavalry officers stationed in Dundalk Military Barracks but wealthy landowners and businessmen later became involved. Thousands from over a wide area of Louth and Monaghan attended this annual meeting until its popularity declined with the establishment of the Dowdallshill Race Course company in 1889.

Where was the largest Bleach Green in Dundalk?

There were many bleach greens where flax was laid out to dry before being treated, to turn into linen yarn, from the late seventeenth century. By far the greatest in extent, however, was at Cambrickville, off the Ardee Road, when the cambric factory was established at Parliamentary Square near the Quays in about 1730. This green stretched from about where the Grammar School now is, down to Dublin Street. It was established by a Monsieur de Iancourt, who lived in a house off the Ardee Road. He had been brought over from France to establish the Dundalk cambric manufacturing factory where about 70 exiled Huguenot weavers worked the looms.

Where and what was the Blind Gate in the early Dundalk walled town?

This one of five original gates in the town's walls and stood somewhere about where North Street meets Linen Hall Street at the Fair Green. The gate was called Blind because it did not open onto any road into the town but led to the river where ships and boats anchored. The wall and gates are thought to have been completed around 1400, about the same time as a seawater Trench was dug around them as a defensive moat.

Questions for next week:

Where exactly was Dundalk's 'Gallows Hill'?

Where was Dundalk 'Charter School'?

When was the first Technical School opened in Dundalk?

Where and when were Dundalk first traffic lights installed?

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media