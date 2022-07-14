Plans for mixed residential unit development at Seatown in Dundalk

Plans are underway for a mixed residential unit development at Seatown in Dundalk, on a site located in the confines of a protected structure - the windmill at Seatown Place/Mill Street.

John and Mary McDonald have applied to Louth County Council for planning permission for the redevelopment and change of use of an existing four bedroom dwelling into a mixed residential unit development consisting of two, one bedroom apartments and two, two bedroom duplex units, as well as alterations to an adjoining existing commercial unit to facilitate access to one of the duplex units and elevational changes.

They are also seeking planning permission for the construction of two new townhouse units to the rear of the existing dwelling incorporating private open space, and the development of a communal garden.

The windmill in Seatown is listed in Louth County Council's Record of Protected Structures, Ref. No. LH13706003. It is described as being from c.1800 and a "rubble stone walled shaft of windmill, 8 storeys high." It says that it is "an unusual survival in an urban landscape. An important part of Dundalk's industrial heritage. Its high ruined walls form an important landmark in the townscape."

A decision is due on the application, which is at a pre-validation stage, by 5 September, with submissions due by 15 August.