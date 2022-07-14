Search

14 Jul 2022

Plans for mixed residential unit development at Seatown in Dundalk

Planning lodged with Louth County Council

Plans for mixed residential unit development at Seatown in Dundalk

Plans for mixed residential unit development at Seatown in Dundalk

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

14 Jul 2022 10:00 PM

Plans are underway for a mixed residential unit development at Seatown in Dundalk, on a site located in the confines of a protected structure - the windmill at Seatown Place/Mill Street.

John and Mary McDonald have applied to Louth County Council for planning permission for the redevelopment and change of use of an existing four bedroom dwelling into a mixed residential unit development consisting of two, one bedroom apartments and two, two bedroom duplex units, as well as alterations to an adjoining existing commercial unit to facilitate access to one of the duplex units and elevational changes.

They are also seeking planning permission for the construction of two new townhouse units to the rear of the existing dwelling incorporating private open space, and the development of a communal garden.

The windmill in Seatown is listed in Louth County Council's Record of Protected Structures, Ref. No. LH13706003. It is described as being from c.1800 and a "rubble stone walled shaft of windmill, 8 storeys high." It says that it is "an unusual survival in an urban landscape. An important part of Dundalk's industrial heritage. Its high ruined walls form an important landmark in the townscape."

A decision is due on the application, which is at a pre-validation stage, by 5 September, with submissions due by 15 August.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media