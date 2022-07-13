The latest Greyhound racing results from Dundalk Stadium
9th July 2022
Race 1
Winner: BLACKSTONE DYLAN (Trap 2 21.74)
Owners: MR. PATRICK SINNOTT & MR LARRY DRENNAN
Race 2
Winner: AGADIR OSCAR (Trap 1 21.90)
Owner: ONE-FROM-MULLAGH-SYNDICATE
Race 3
Winner: TAMMEN TROY (Trap 6 21.48)
Owners: MS. MARTINA MCCANN & MR. AMBROSE QUINN
Race 4
Winner: SANTRO MINT (Trap 4 22.43)
Owner: MR. GARY SILCOCK
Race 5
Winner: ABBEYVILLE OAK (Trap 3 29.24)
Owner: MR. DARRAGH EGAN
Race 6
Winner: SUNSHINE JEWEL (Trap 3 21.39)
Owner: MR. OLIVER BRAY
Race 7
Winner: MAJETAS MATE (Trap 1 28.95)
Owners: MASTER SHEA HAGAN & MASTER MICHEAL HAGAN
Race 8
Winner: MRS CHATTER (Trap 5 28.76)
Owners: MR BARNEY MOONEY & MR. MARTIN WHITE
Race 9
Winner: MUCHO MACHO ELLA (Trap 3 21.33)
Owners: MR. SEAN HAGAN & MR. EAMON DEVLIN
Race 10
Winner: SUGAR FLAME (Trap 6 29.08)
Owner: MR. LAURENCE JONES
The Irish golfers of Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, Seamus Power, Padraig Harrington, Darren Clarke, David Carey and Ronan Mullarney are preparing to compete in this year's 150th Open Championship.
Rory McIlroy believes winning an Open Championship at St Andrews is golf’s version of the Holy Grail as he bids to end his eight-year major drought.
