Planning refused for Knockbridge housing development
Louth County Council have refused planning permission for a 54 unit housing development in Knockbridge.
Cuchulainn Developments have been refused planning for a proposed development, that would have seen seven detached four-bed houses, 24 semi-detached three-bed houses, 17 terraced three-bed houses, four terraced two-bed houses and two detached four/five-bed houses built at Ballinlough in Knockbridge.
A number of submissions had been made to Louth County Council on the proposed development. Planning was refused by the local authority for the development for a number of reasons. These reasons included the proposed development would result in an over development of the site and is disproportionate to the size of the village; inadequate information provided in relation to surface water disposal, potential for flooding within the site; and fears the development may result in overlooking and loss of privacy of existing neighbouring sites.
Louth County Council made the decision on 7 July to refuse planning permission for the development. The applicant may now appeal the decision to An Bord Pleanála.
